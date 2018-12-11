Amy Rutberg Talks Life After ‘Daredevil’ & the Afterlife on ‘NCIS: NOLA’ (INTERVIEW)

Amy Rutberg is known for her role as “Marci Stahl” on the Netflix-Marvel series, Daredevil, which the streaming service recently announced they are canceling after three seasons. Though Rutberg is saying goodbye to the Marvel Universe she inhabited as the high-powered attorney, she is currently recurring as “The Angel/Megan Sutter” on season 5 of NCIS: New Orleans. Before she flies to South Africa for the holidays with her family, and before her latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans airs tonight at 10pm ET, Rutberg took the time to chat with us about her experiences with both shows.

Read on below for our interview with the multi-talented actress, including what she teased about the role her character plays on NCIS: New Orleans.

HEAVY: I’m sorry to hear Daredevil was canceled. That must have been a surprise.

Honestly, it was a huge shock. Everyone was so shocked. I mean, the writer’s room was open for season 4 already, they had worked out the entire storyline, we had heard we were going to go into production after the New Year. And so, when Netflix pulled the plug, it was shocking, to say the least. ‘Cause you know it’s not like a network show, where you have the ratings. If a [network] show is doing well, there’s no way it’s ever going to get canceled while it’s doing well. The show had a huge audience. Some people are saying it was the fourth most watched show on Netflix, some are saying it’s the third most watched show on Netflix, so it was really, really surprising. And sad.

HEAVY: What would you have most wanted to see for Marci?

They had big plans for Foggy and Marci in season 4. I didn’t find out exactly what they were. I didn’t wanna know. But I think, judging by the fan response and how that relationship became very beloved by fans and also by the writers… I definitely think – well, two things probably would have happened. Either Marci would have gotten killed, or I think that we would have ended up with sort of a happy season 4 ending where Marci and Foggy end up together. That’s not any sort of official answer, that’s just what I think would have happened.

HEAVY: They felt end game.

Yeah, and she’s so good for Foggy. But at least we know that in season 3 they ended up together. I’m hoping that maybe there’s a chance that Marci and Foggy will live on in the comics in some way. We’ll see. And you never know. Daredevil could come back. I have definitely not heard anything concrete, as a matter of fact, I’ve sort of heard the opposite. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility, given how disappointed the fans are, that we’ll see more of it.

HEAVY: But how amazing for you to be a part of the Marvel Universe, and before it lost Stan Lee, who made the whole thing possible in the first place.

Oh, yeah. It’s such an honor. I’m so proud and happy to have been a part of the show and to have been part of such a special thing. It was three great seasons of an amazing show. The fans are incredible. Just the experience of interacting with the fans has been such a joy for me. And thank God for social media – you can hear how happy and excited people are, and how sad when the show came to an end. I got so many messages and comments, and it definitely helped with the sadness of seeing it go.

HEAVY: Do you have a favorite fan memory or favorite message a fan sent on social media?

I think it’s safe to say that the audience for Daredevil is primarily male, but I really love hearing from the women fans, the lady fans. Because I think that Karen and Marci, in a way, are the most relatable because they don’t have superpowers. They’re just women living in the world, trying to navigate all the complexities of relationships and life. So I really love hearing from the female fans and how they’ve appreciated that there are so many different sides to Marci. That she can be kind of a ball-buster, and at the same time have this really deep sympathetic side and really care about her relationships. And we definitely saw that arc happen over the three seasons. That’s the great thing – for being a small part of the show, Marci had a hell of an arc.

HEAVY: And now you have a nice arc on NCIS: New Orleans. Can you talk a little bit about how different that character is from Marci?

It’s funny. That character is a little bit Marci from season 1. (laughs) That has been such a great experience and I’m continuing on the show. I’m actually on tomorrow night and after the break and then I’m gonna shoot a few more next year. But that’s been such a trippy ride because I essentially play a figment of Scott Bakula’s imagination. I was another character, a CIA agent who died in season 4, and then a couple of episodes later, for the season finale of season 4, they shot Scott Bakula. And obviously, they’re not killing him, because he’s the star of the show. So when he came back for season 5, the writers had this great idea to have this character who was basically his relationship to death, and to his past, and to the choices that he’s made. And as the season progresses, we don’t know – maybe she’s the angel of death, maybe she’s the angel of life, maybe she’s just his conscience. It’s been super fun, and I pretty much just work with Scott, and we have a great time. And being in New Orleans is just the best.

HEAVY: What an incredible city.

Oh, it’s great. I could not spend enough time down there, it’s so fun. It’s just so nice to work with a local crew. Everybody knows each other, they’re a real family. There are a lot of married couples that do different things on the set. And it’s a nice change from the pace and roughness of New York.

HEAVY: Do you get any downtime? Have you gotten to do anything fun and touristy down there?

I don’t know about touristy, but I’ve eaten everywhere. I basically just eat. I work, and I eat. So yes, my body has definitely felt the effects of doing a season in a city where butter is the main ingredient of everything. But the people are so nice. I was there for Halloween, and wow was that so fun being in the French Quarter on Halloween! I went out with some of the other actors on the show and we just had a blast.

HEAVY: If you could be on any other Netflix show, which would you most like to see yourself on?

Oh, that’s a great question! They’re making great stuff. As disappointed as I am that they canceled Daredevil, they are just pioneering the golden age of television. I’m a big fan of Stranger Things, I’m a big fan of Ozark. Everything they make is great.

HEAVY: So let’s put it out into the universe. If there was a character you could invent for Stranger Things, how would you get yourself onto the show?

It’s too late to be one of the parents. Maybe I’m the grown-up version of Millie Bobby Brown. Not actually Milly Bobby Brown. The one who came before Millie Bobby Brown. Or maybe David Harbour needs a girlfriend next season.

HEAVY: Do you have anything to tease about what to expect on [tonight’s] episode of NCIS: New Orleans?

Listen, when my character shows up, probably something bad is going to happen. Because I am the angel of death, but I think it’s safe to say that Dwayne Pride is going to be okay. We know he shot a lot more episodes after this one, so I think it’s safe to say he survives the episode. But whenever I show up, there’s trouble brewing. And I get a cute new outfit this episode, so I’m excited about that.

Watch Amy Rutberg on a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans tonight, December 11, at 10pm ET on CBS.