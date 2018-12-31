Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen New Year’s Eve Channel & Time 2018-2019

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are together again for another annual CNN New Year’s Eve countdown special live, from Times Square in New York City. The duo will be ringing in the New Year, from 2018 into 2019, with celebrity guests and performers. Get the rundown on the time schedule for the special, who the performers are and more details below.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN 2018 – 2019 TIME SCHEDULE: In addition to the main event, there will be several programs and additional coverage airing. Here is the rundown on the schedule.

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET – New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen airs, as the two host the countdown to the New Year, along with the ball drop.

12:30 – 1:05 a.m. ET – New Year’s Eve Live With Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin will air, from New Orleans, featuring CNN’s special coverage of the New Year’s Eve festivities.

1:05 – 3:30 a.m. ET – Coverage of New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen continues. Don Lemon and Baldwin’s coverage will air again from 3:30 – 4 a.m. ET.

ANDY COHEN AND ANDERSON COOPER’S NEW YEAR’S EVE CHANNEL: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s special airs annually on the CNN network.

CNN NEW YEAR’S EVE 2018 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CNN is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN 2018 PERFORMERS & CELEBRITY GUESTS: According to Billboard, Gwen Stefani will be appearing on the special to chat with the hosts, from the stage of her Las Vegas residency “Just a Girl”. She will also be performing, which will air live. Dave Chappelle, Keith Urban, Patti LaBelle, and Tenacious D’s Jack Black are also set to perform.

Recently, Cooper released the following statement to CNN about his hosting New Year’s Eve with Cohen for the second year in a row. Cooper stated, “Getting to ring in the New Year with Andy is a total joy and I can’t wait for the big night! Who would’ve thought 25 years of friendship would lead to an almost-tradition of co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN!? I’m so excited to spend New Year’s with my friend again and promise not to complain about the bitter cold!” Prior to Cohen’s joining Cooper in his longtime hosting gig, comedienne Kathy Griffin was Cooper’s co-host and friend.

After Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a fake, bloody head resembling President Donald Trump, the network severed ties with the star. He long friendship with Cooper ended as well.