Andy Cohen’s Baby & Husband Rumors: Fact or Fiction?

When you’re a celebrity in the public eye, there will always be rumors surrounding your personal life. Some will be true and others will be fiction. Lately, there are tons of reports about Andy Cohen having a baby by a surrogate. There are rumors that he got married and now has a husband. Other rumors are that he has a fiance. So, what’s the truth?

Well, let’s start with the baby news, which is absolutely true. Recently, on an episode of Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live, he revealed to the world that he is having a baby. As he became emotional, Cohen stated on his show, “Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of life … This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.”

He continued, “And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone to do the same … Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father.” And then Cohen, according to People, concluded with, “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.” So, it looks like Cohen is definitely expecting.

When it comes to Andy Cohen’s love life, there are no reports confirming that he is married or got engaged. In fact, Bravo reported in March 2018 that Cohen was not dating anyone. As for the kind of man Cohen wants to end up with, he said he wants, “Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives. I mean I could go on … So yes that’s what I’m looking for.”

In Spring 2018, Cohen spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner about keeping his personal life a little more private with his next steps in life. Cohen stated that, “I think that the rest of what I need to do is all personal. You know, settling down with someone, you know, now that I’m where I wanna be professionally I think I can relax and kind of set up the rest of my life.”

Whether Cohen ends up sharing fatherhood with a special someone in his life or not, he definitely has the support of his BFF, Sarah Jessica Parker. According to People, Parker recently gushed, “I am overcome with joy and join Andy’s friends and family as we anticipate the safe arrival of the already much-loved baby Cohen. Andy will be a wonderful father and has been waiting forever to be called Papa.”

The identity of who Cohen’s surrogate is has not been revealed.