Angelina Keeley, Survivor 37 Finale: Can She Make it to the End?

Angelina Keeley, a financial consultant from San Clemente, California, has made it to the final six castaways on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the 37th season of the show. Although she started the season off strong, many viewers are left wondering if she has what it takes to make it to the Final Tribal.

Angelina looked like a real threat early in the season, with an uncanny ability to control the votes to her liking. She was even able to swing most of Goliath, who wanted to write down Natalie Cole, to write out Jeremy Crawford instead, even though the majority wanted Natalie to go.

However, over the last few weeks, viewers have lost faith in Angelina due to a few ill-advised moves. The rice debacle with Davie, and going against her tribe to give Elizabeth the heads up that she was being targeted, caused fans who were rooting for Angelina early on to question her gameplay. It’s also known that several of the castaways also consider Angelina’s tactics dirty and don’t respect the way she plays.

Angelina, who told CBS that she “isn’t afraid to take risks and play hard,” believes she will be the sole survivor because she has empathy, determination, and the ability to get people to trust her.

“I’m also scrappy, adaptable, smart, fun, and determined as hell,” she told CBS. “Most importantly though, my love for people, empathy, and emotional awareness are what I credit for much of what I’ve accomplished in my 28 years of life. I’m able to get along with anyone, and people tend to trust me.”

Despite her downward spiral, Angelina may still have decent odds to make it to the Final Tribal, depending on who she is up against. Angelina knows how to strategically talk herself into a better position in the game, and with the focus solely on getting the three biggest threats out of the game (Davie, Nick and Alison), Angelina still has a pretty good chance to make it to the end.

However, it’s still going to come down to who she sits next to in the end, if she is going to snag a win and become the sole survivor or not. If she sits with Davie and Nick, it’s unlikely that she will be voted the sole survivor, as both men have incredible strategy skills and “surviving the odds” on their side. If she is up against Mike or Kara, she may have a shot at winning, as both contestants haven’t done much that is really vote-worthy post-merge. However, with the other castaways questioning her game, it’s going to be a tough run for Angelina.

