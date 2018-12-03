Ariana Grande Shows Muted Support for Pete Davidson

If you haven’t heard yet, Pete Davidson finally opened up (without any jokes) about his split with Ariana Grande, and the treatment that he’s received since then as the butt of jokes that aren’t his own.

Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts–both on SNL and elsewhere–posted the below picture on Instagram. Besides a few jokes (and one sincere statement) on SNL, the comedian has barely said a thing as the rest of the world has followed Ariana’s steps away from the relationship and into a high-profile journey of self-discovery.

In the post–a screenshot of something written on his Notes app–Davidson reveals that he’s been urged to kill himself by countless people since the split, and has faced ceaseless harassment both online and in public.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” he wrote. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

He continued, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Ariana Hasn’t Spoken out, but Has Expressed Support in Other Ways

While Ariana has yet to address Davidson’s post publicly on her Twitter or Instagram (though she has his number and it’s unlikely that they haven’t been speaking on the down-low as their breakup has remained the talk of the entertainment industry.) she expressed support for Pete a bit more subtly: via a “like” on a Twitter post supporting Pete.

The user, @thirlheaux, noticed the “like” and immediately freaked out, as any fan would. But Ariana’s reaction to the post is a subtle reminder that she just might care about her ex-fiance as much as she’s said she does.

Though she doesn’t often go on about her ex’s side of the story, hopefully more people will lay off of Davidson after her small gesture and his sincere plea for peace.

