Ariana Grande’s ‘Imagine’: When Is She Dropping the New Single?

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Ariana Grande announced the release of an upcoming single titled “Imagine,” to be released at some point on Thursday.
Grande did not specify at what point on Thursday, though it’s likely her fans will be waiting with baited breath: less than an hour after she tweeted the news, Grande’s tweet had already generated over 50,000 likes, 13,000 retweets and 10,000 comments.
The news might have come as a surprise to some, given how recently Grande dropped “Thank U, Next.” The music video for that single notably broke Vevo’s 24 hour streaming record, driving 55 million views within a day of its release.
However, Grande’s diehard fans might not be too surprised, given how open she’s been about her recent time in the studio on a new album. Specifically, she even tweeted about a song having to do with “7 rings” that she bought with her friends at Tiffany’s earlier in the month, though it’s unclear if that’s a different single she was referencing.
She wrote on December 1, “well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”