Ariana Grande’s ‘Imagine’: When Is She Dropping the New Single?

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Ariana Grande announced the release of an upcoming single titled “Imagine,” to be released at some point on Thursday.

'imagine' thursday night — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018

Grande did not specify at what point on Thursday, though it’s likely her fans will be waiting with baited breath: less than an hour after she tweeted the news, Grande’s tweet had already generated over 50,000 likes, 13,000 retweets and 10,000 comments.

The news might have come as a surprise to some, given how recently Grande dropped “Thank U, Next.” The music video for that single notably broke Vevo’s 24 hour streaming record, driving 55 million views within a day of its release.

However, Grande’s diehard fans might not be too surprised, given how open she’s been about her recent time in the studio on a new album. Specifically, she even tweeted about a song having to do with “7 rings” that she bought with her friends at Tiffany’s earlier in the month, though it’s unclear if that’s a different single she was referencing.

She wrote on December 1, “well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”