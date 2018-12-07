‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: All the Best Memes & Reactions

The trailer for Avengers 4 has arrived. The highly anticipated clip not only reveals the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Infinity War, but reveals the title that fans have spent nearly a year trying to uncover: Endgame. And while the trailer doesn’t give too much away, fans have been quick to take the most striking moments and spin them up into memes or simply freak out over how cool they are.

Many focused on the dreary and climactic tone that the trailer sets. The film makes no pretense about the fact that many of its heroes will be gone after this fourth Avengers installment, and fans are simultaneously ready and not ready to deal with it. One posted a meme of The Office‘s Michael Scott saying: “I am ready to get hurt again. No question about it.”

Fans Have Focused on the Film Being the End of an Era In the MCU

Another tweeted out: “The @Russo_Brothers foresight and preparation is unbelievable. The show bible for this series must be insane. THANK YOU for caring so much about the fans and the world you’ve built. Bring on the heartbreak in #AvengersEndgame.” Check out some of the best reactions and memes below.

the first avenger vs avengers: end game… NO ONE TALK TO ME. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/9qUoivOYxu — caterina (@caterinacantu) December 7, 2018

My mom : Stop watching the #AvengersEndgame trailer again and again

Me : pic.twitter.com/j4rHm8huvQ — Marvelite (@manit_bhatia) December 7, 2018

One taught me pain.

The other taught me even more pain.#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/iK1AfC3j94 — volar culo parejo 🐱 (@al1encr) December 7, 2018

There’s also been an emphasis on the fact that the trailer doesn’t give too much away about the Endgame narrative. Slash Film critic Peter Sciretta tweeted out: “Just so you know (and I think this is obvious) the #AvengersEndgame trailer is mostly footage from the first 30 minutes of the movie.”

Others pointed out that while they didn’t expect to see the disappeared heroes of Infinity War appear, it was still shocking to experience a teaser that didn’t hint at their return.

Russos: Snapped heroes won't appear in trailer Me: yeah, well, duh *snapped heroes don't appear in trailer* Me: #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/kJyW5gMiZ5 — Haley (@mthoughtsrablog) December 7, 2018

I don't know about you guys, but #AvengersEndGame just killed me with this:))) pic.twitter.com/3X1Nr8Sdsh — Arbok's in school 🍭 (@HollandyBoy) December 7, 2018

me after seeing that Tony slowly dying in space #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/hQTsc68GhA — sonya (@sonya66713423) December 7, 2018

I started crying before the trailer even started smh #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/dqZHTVnJ0C — Mak 💕💕 (@makar00ns) December 7, 2018

Ant-Man Has Become the Most Viral Meme for Fans on Twitter & Social Media

Another popular element of the Avengers: Endgame trailer is the reappearance of Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, who was last seen in a dire situation in this summer’s Ant-Man & the Wasp. He appears at the tail end of the trailer, and in comedic fashion, attempts to communicate with Captain America and Black Widow via security cameras.

“This is Scott. Scott is an absolute optimist,” wrote one fan. “Although everything in the #AvengersEndgame trailer is AHHH he’s still smiling and excited. He doesn’t give a f*ck about Thanos because he knows the Avengers will kick his butt and save everyone. Scott believes in them. Be like Scott.”

Ant-Man showing up at the end of the #AvengersEndgame trailer like pic.twitter.com/0ZDEUiGwsT — Winger🦄 (@_hanawing) December 7, 2018

#AvengersEndgame Fans: Captain Marvel is going to save the universe. Antman: pic.twitter.com/02ywlYVyqT — Daniel D. Henderson (@DDHinShirley) December 7, 2018

Scott Lang at the end of the #AvengersEndGame trailer: pic.twitter.com/zW6QZ5c2H5 — Kevin (@kevinmcsorley_) December 7, 2018

When Scott Lang eventually enters Avengers HQ while everyone else is depressed and shook #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oA4KVJam13 — The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) December 7, 2018

The avengers: depressed and sad #AvengersEndGame

Scott trying to fix everything up: pic.twitter.com/dOOdxXM3k0 — fukidk (@witheredxart) December 7, 2018

Fans Are Praising the Planning & Foresight of the Film’s Creators

Others were simply impressed by the level of planning and creativity that directors Anthony & Joe Russo, as well as producer Kevin Fiege, have put into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this upcoming installment. “Whether you’re a fan of comic book films or not, it’s incredible what Marvel & Feige have pulled off over the last decade,” one fan wrote. “What’s exciting about #AvengersEndgame is there are actual stakes. Many of our favs aren’t coming back. Hold me.”

Anthony & Joe Russo also tweeted out a thank you to all the fans for their patience. “For those who have been here since the beginning. For those who have joined along the way,” they wrote. “For the best fans in the Universe. This trailer is for you… With much love and gratitude for your patience, The RB’s.”