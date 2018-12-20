‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Lyrics Not Offensive To 95 Percent Of People

It seems the debate over the lyrics to Baby, It’s Cold Outside will never end. Almost every year around the holidays it becomes a topic of discussion. This year’s banter seems to be lasting a little longer, and it sparked me to run a poll.

How many people actually find the lyrics to the song offensive? Here are the results:

I left the poll open and you can still chime in if you’d like. Here is an example of some of the comments left on the article:

Ernie and Bev Swanson December 17th, 2018

I find this whole thing to be totally ridiculous, this song has been played for over 74 years. Crazy that anyone would find this offensive totally ridiculous!!!! Regina December 16th, 2018

I do not find it offensive. I think we are getting a little carried away Anonymous December 13th, 2018

Ridiculous…those women rebelling are just looking for something to find issue with. They need to get a life! Gabbie Lopez December 13th, 2018

WOW!!! This is ridiculous! I rather hear that song than Cardi B

That is a classic and people are so ignorant.. Kathia M Fernandez December 12th, 2018

It’s incredible that someone could find that song offensive. That person needs a psychologist so He can take his mind out of the gutter.

When you start reading into words in such detail than you are the one who is offensive. I guess that person has not listened to the radio lately and to the number of songs that ate really offensive. Rick December 11th, 2018

In the context of the time it was written, I think a lot of women would have considered the song liberating. My mother loved this song. Baby, It’s Cold Outside is not a song about a man forcing himself upon a reluctant woman. It is about a woman who is constrained by societal standards and expectations of female chastity negotiating a way to spend the evening with a man she desires without risking the social sanctions likely to follow. The snowstorm presents an opportunity to explain why she should stay despite social taboos, and by the tone and playfulness of the lyrics, the man’s persuasions are not unwelcome. As for the “what’s in this drink line”, the songwriter would not have made the associations that we make today. I think it would be a mistake to “cleanse” our culture of what is actually a fairly innocent song. This song was written in 1944 in as much different era. There was no problem with this song until one idiot, forwhat ever found its offensive. This is as classic Christmas song and should never be banned.

There’s all kinds of garbage being played on the radio everyday does anyoc that get banned, NO. They talk about shooting, killing, etc. LEAVE THE DAMM SONG ALONE

Reply

basic beat December 10th, 2018

So the fact that it was written in a different time makes it OK? People in the south used to call black people ni**ers back then too and it was a ‘different era’. Doesn’t make that shit right.

For reference, here are the song lyrics again:

I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)

I gotta go away (Baby it’s cold outside)

This evening has been (Been hoping that you’d dropped in)

So very nice (I’ll hold your hands they’re just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (Beautiful what’s your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I’d better scurry (Beautiful please don’t hurry)

Well maybe just a half a drink more (I’ll put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (Baby it’s bad out there)

Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say no, no, no sir (Mind if move in closer?)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (What’s the sense of hurtin’ my pride?)

I really can’t stay (Baby don’t hold out)

Baby, it’s cold outside

Ah, you’re very pushy you know?

I like to think of it as opportunistic

I simply must go (Baby it’s cold outside)

The answer is no (But baby it’s cold outside)

The welcome has been (How lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (Look out the window at that storm)

My sister will be suspicious (Gosh your lips look delicious!)

My brother will be there at the door (Waves upon a tropical shore)

My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious (Gosh your lips are delicious!)

Well maybe just a cigarette more (Never such a blizzard before) (And I don’t even smoke)

I’ve got to get home (Baby you’ll freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat? (It’s up to your knees out there!)

You’ve really been grand, (I feel when I touch your hand)

But don’t you see? (How can you do this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (think of my life long sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If you caught pneumonia and died!)

I really can’t stay (Get over that old out)

Baby it’s cold

Baby it’s cold outside

Okay fine, just another drink then

That took a lot of convincing!