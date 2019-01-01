Who Is Bebe Rexha Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Bebe Rexha is not dating anyone and doesn’t have a boyfriend, not officially, anyway. Popular celebrity dating database Who’s Dated Who confirms this information. The “I’m a Mess” singer has been laser-focused on her career and seems to be dedicated to making music.

She Has Been Linked to Martin Garrix & Nick Jonas

Rexha hasn’t gone public with any relationship since she stepped onto the music scene a few years ago. She previously dated a guy named Alex, but the two went their separate ways in 2015.

“I’m thinking about him right now, but he blocked me recently. I went to go look at his Instagram. I’m not saying that I’m sitting on my phone all day like, ‘Oh let me look at this guy who broke my heart.’ Once every four months, just to see if he got a new girl or something. I haven’t had a boyfriend since. I’m an old school romantic, I don’t like to just like throw my heart around,” she said in a 2017 interview with KISS FM.

In 2016, she was linked to Martin Garrix, but those rumors fizzled out shortly after they started. Earlier this year, she was linked to Nick Jonas, but it seems as though the two were just friends (he recently married Priyanka Chopra).

She’s BFF With Her Stylist, But They Aren’t a Couple

You may have seen Rexha hanging out with a dark-haired man — and she even has posted photos with him on Instagram. He is fashion stylist Wilford Lenov and he is a very good friend of Rexha’s. She is one of his clients and the two have grown very close over the years.

“Wilford’s unique style can… be seen on the red carpet by many of Hollywood’s young starlets including Alli Simpson, Bebe Rexha, Cara Santana, and Greer Grammar. From visual direction and styling for music videos to creative production for both fashion media and celebrity clients, Wilford brings a uniqueness to every look he executes. He is always on trend, mixing high and low pieces to create the perfect look,” reads the bio on his website, in part.

The two are together quite a bit and often share photos and videos of their adventures together.