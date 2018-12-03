How Did Behati Prinsloo Meet Husband Adam Levine?

Behati Prinsloo has returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk and husband Adam Levine has attended the show to support his wife. When the two first started dating, he appeared in the audience at the event, showing excitement for Prinsloo from his seat. Over the years, Levine has had to sit out some of the VS shows because of his schedule on The Voice. Fortunately, for 2018, Levine was able to attend the show, as well as the after-party events.

This year’s fashion show was taped in November 2018 and, People reported that Prinsloo blew her man kisses several times from the catwalk. Ahead of showtime, Prinsloo gushed about Levine attending the show, saying, “He’s going to be here! I’m super excited. He hasn’t been able to come for a few years because there was always conflict with The Voice and this year it worked out so I’m super excited. After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha. I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower.”

So, how did Levine and Prinsloo meet?

When Prinsloo appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen that Levine had been looking for a model or actress to appear in one of his Maroon 5 videos. Prinsloo recalled that, “He got my information through a mutual friend. He was trying to get a girl for a music video. I couldn’t do it, but we started emailing. It was like weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to L.A. for a job, and we met. And it was honestly less awkward. We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant back and forth.” Prinsloo also told Access Hollywood Live, “When we met finally, face to face, he was shooting the boxing music video, ‘One More Night,’ I think it was, so he had gloves on. And I walked through the door and was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ And he had his gloves on and was like, ‘This is awkward, hi!'”

The couple met in 2012 and ended up getting married in 2014, though they did have a small break in the relationship prior to tying the knot. According to Too Fab, after getting engaged to Prinsloo, Levine, who publicly said, in the past, that marriage wasn’t for him, told Jay Leno, “Famous last words: ‘I’ll never get married.’ You know, I still don’t think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them, and it’s wonderful.”

Flashing forward to today, now that Prinsloo has two little girls, how did she bounce back into shape for the VS runway? Prinsloo dished on her workout regime to People, saying, “It’s definitely a whole different thing once you have kids. You don’t have that much time and there are other things that you need to think more of than working out that day. I breastfed a lot and that helped me, actually. Breastfeeding makes you shed baby weight so quickly, it’s incredible. It’s really nature’s way to help you.”