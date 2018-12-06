49 Best Books for Men: The Ultimate Christmas List 2018

Our Review

Considered one of the most labyrinthine texts to have ever been published, James Joyce's Ulysses is a rite of passage for readers who wish to test the scope of the written word. This novel seeks to provide so many rich layers of detail that readers will be stumped about which pages seek to progress the plot and which simply describe a character picking at their pimples. Whether you find it to be the most important novel of its time or complete drivel, you will have an active community of readers to agree and debate with, as this remains one of the most talked about books in history.