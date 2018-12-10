Paul Bernon, Bethenny Frankel’s Rumored Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bethenny Frankel stepped out with Paul Bernon in Boston, Massachusetts, earlier this month. The Real Housewives of New York star was holding hands with the film producer during an outing at Boston’s Copley Plaza.

Bernon, 41, is the co-founder of the Next Generation Developers Task Force and co-founder & chairman of the Urban Renewal Committee, “a public-private partnership between the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and Boston Children’s Hospital’s Injury Prevention Program,” according to his LinkedIn page.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Spotted With Frankel in Massachusetts Earlier This Month

TMZ was first to share photos of the Housewives star and her apparent new man. The two were spotted holding hands downtown and then packing on the PDA the next day, hanging out near Boston College. While TMZ didn’t identify the mystery man, People Magazine was quick to name him as producer Paul Bernon.

“On Sunday, the pair was snapped holding hands while waiting at a crosswalk in Boston. He sported an all-black outfit with sneakers while she kept it casual in a cream sweater, dark grey pants and high heel sneakers. A day later, Frankel was photographed kissing him on Monday morning near Boston College, where she grasped his face with her left hand as he leaned in for a smooch,” People reported.

Neitther Bernon, who is from Massachusetts, nor Frankel have confirmed the relationship and it’s unknown how serious the two are.

2. He Is the Co-Founder & Partner of Burn Later Productions, the Company That Produced ‘A Kid Like Jake’ Starring Claire Danes & Jim Parsons

Bernon’s LinkedIn page lists him as a film producer for the last six years.

“Paul Bernon is a Co-Founder and Partner of Burn Later, a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company… He is also a Managing Partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC, which owns and manages a portfolio of investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah,” his profile reads.

According to his page on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Bernon has served as executive producer for nearly a dozen films since 2014. The full-length features among his credits include a variety of projects, from 2016’s comedy/drama The Intervention — starring Melanie Lynskey, Clea DuVall and Jason Ritter — to 2018’s A Kid Like Jake — starring Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra.

In addition, Burn Later also produced action flicks like Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Cohan, and the upcoming crime drama Backtrace, starring Sylvester Stallone.

3. He Graduated From Boston University’s College of Communications & Has an Interest in Real Estate

Bernon’s LinkedIn reveals he’s completed a bachelor’s degree in film and television and went on to earn a post-graduate degree. In addition to his role as a film producer, he also works as a real estate developer.

“Paul graduated with a BA from Boston University’s College of Communication and earned a Master’s in Real Estate from New York University,” his profile reads.

He is listed as the co-managing partner at Rubicon Real Estate LLC in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He’s been with the company a total of 16 years, from January 2002 to present.

Bernon also served on the Board of Directors for MassHousing from 2011-13 and was a project manager for Intercontinental Real Estate from August 2001 to June 2002.

4. He Was Previously Married & Has 2 Kids

Bernon was previously married to a woman named Ashley. While not much is known about their relationship, Reality Blurb reports that the two were together for a lengthy period of time. Despite not being able to find divorce records, the site received word that Bernon and his ex-wife are no longer legally married.

“We were unable to find any divorce records or divorce filing for the couple, although most signs point to a separation. We noticed Ashley hasn’t posted any new photos of Paul on her Facebook page since June 20. She is also not friends with him on the social media network even though he has an account,” reads Reality Blurb’s original post.

Bernon and his ex-wife have two children together. Their ages are unknown.

5. He Is the First Guy Frankel Has Been Linked to Since the Sudden Death of Her Ex-Boyfriend, Dennis Shields

Bernon is the first man that Frankel has been linked to since the sudden, tragic death of her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Shields, 51, collapsed inside his home at Trump Tower after asking his assistant to buy him Narcan after he took too much OxyContin, according to the New York Times. However, by the time Shields’ assistant returned, it was too late.

“The police said it appeared Mr. Shields had taken too much of the painkiller OxyContin, but a spokeswoman at the medical examiner’s office said a cause of death had not been determined. It remained unclear if the drug was prescribed to Mr. Shields or not. The police were called to Trump Tower at about 9:20 a.m., and Mr. Shields was pronounced dead just before 10:15 a.m., the authorities said,” according to the New York Times.

Frankel was previously married to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her only child, daughter Bryn. The two divorced in 2012, and have been in and out of court ever since.

