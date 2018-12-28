Top 10 ‘Bird Box’ Memes From Netflix’s Hit Movie

Bird Box memes have been taking the internet by storm after Netflix released the popular movie on December 21. Bird Box, starring actress Sandra Bullock, is one of the most talked about movies of the year. The film is rounded out by an incredible cast, including John Malkovich, Lil Rel, and Sarah Paulson, all of whom do a fantastic job in their respective roles.

If you are a social media enthusiast, you have probably noticed that people have been posting about the movie non-stop. Your Facebook friends have been letting the world know that they are currently “watching” Bird Box, while Twitter and Instagram seem to be filled with photos of Bullock wearing a blindfold while trying to figure out life.

If you are unsure what the meme is all about, read on.

Warning: The description below may contain spoilers.

Basically, there is an ominous presence that is not visible to people. Those who look in the direction of the presence are driven to commit suicide. The reason this happens isn’t explained in the film (or in the book), but you can read some theories here.

In order to avoid falling victim to these creatures, people must cover their eyes. Many do this by wearing a blindfold, hence the memes.

And, with that, here are the top 10 Bird Box memes on the internet.