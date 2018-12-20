Britney Spears Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs in Domination Sneak Peek

Britney Spears is ready for a huge 2019. On Tuesday, the “Womanizer” singer posted a sneak peek of her upcoming residency, Domination, which is set to kick off at the Park MGM in February. The pop star took to Instagram to give her fans a look at some of the new choreography that she’s been working on.

Wearing her typical casual dance attire, Spears strutted her stuff in a huge, warehouse-like dance studio. She started off center stage in a pair of black sweatpants and a white, long-sleeved crop top. With her taut abs on full display, Spears moved across the floor surrounded by her dancers as “Slave 4 U” played in the background.

In a second video, Spears and her team bounce to the beat of “Break the Ice,” off of Spears’ album, Blackout. Surrounded by six male dancers and two female dancers, Spears proves that she still has the moves, despite recently celebrating her 37th birthday.

You can check out the two videos below.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home — Las Vegas! I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater,” Spears said in a press release, after making her big announcement.

Spears wrapped up her previous residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas last year. Her “Piece of Me” show was named “best production show,” according to Billboard. The concert won four Gold Best of Las Vegas 2017 Awards.

“Piece of Me has generated more than $130 million in ticket sales and will likely generate another $5-6 million through its closing night performance,” Billboard reports.

Tickets for Domination are available for purchase on Ticketmaster and start at $95.