Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Co-Hosts MTV’s ‘Catfish’

Tallulah Willis, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, will be co-hosting tonight’s episode of MTV’s reality series Catfish: The TV Show with the show’s creator and fixed host, Nev Schulman. Willis is the youngest of the former couples’ three daughters (Rumer is the oldest and Scout is the middle child); Bruce Willis also has two young daughters with his wife Emma Henning). To tease the newest episode’s drama, MTV says “Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis help Chelsea, a young woman who’s fallen for a reality TV star. But digging for the truth only reveals Chelsea has her own secrets. Will her search end in true love or will she lose everything?”

Ahead of the episode, @CatfishMTV on Twitter shared a preview of Tallulah and the show’s creator and host, Nev Schulman. In the clip, Schulman describes Willis as “a writer, an outspoken advocate for people struggling with body dysmorphia and depression, and a celebrated cutting-edge artist.” According to People, Tallulah has struggled with eating disorders and depression and reflected on her battle on Instagram; in the post, she acknowledged “I was hoisted from my hole… on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me.”

Of her famous parents and her appearance in the episode, Willis told Schulman “I don’t act. My parents do that. This is actually, like, the first camera-adjacent experience I’ve ever had. But – fan of the show. I just hope that I can do my best.”

.@NevSchulman and Tallulah Willis (@buuski) are ready to help Chelsea turn her fantasy into a reality, but could reality mean she's getting #Catfish-ed? 😥 Find out Wednesday 9/8c @MTV pic.twitter.com/UJWin81Aye — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) December 14, 2018

Willis promoted her guest appearance to her 195,000 followers on her Instagram account, @buuski; her sisters and parents are regularly featured in her often humorously toned posts. In the first video post, which introduces the online relationship story of Chelsea and Lenny, she writes in the caption “ya favorite goon is goin full Harriet the Spy tommorow on Catfish!!!”

Earlier today, she posted a second video, writing “SUSPICIOUS! INQUISITIVE! WHAT WILL HAPPEN!?!? Tonight it all happens.” In the preview clip, Willis and Schulman investigate Lenny’s Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to verify whether or not Chelsea is involved online with who she believes she is.

Of their hit show, which is currently in its 7th season, MTV says “Catfish: The TV Show brings couples together who’ve interacted solely through the internet. They’ve supposedly fallen in love — but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?” After Max Joseph, one of the show’s original hosts and creators, left the show after seven seasons, Schulman started inviting friends and celebrity guests co-host in the new episodes and help him investigate. According to Deadline, at the time of his departure, Joseph said “For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With ‘Catfish’ still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit.”

Watch Tallulah Willis co-host Catfish with Nev Schulman tonight on MTV, at 8pm/9pm CT.