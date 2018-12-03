Captain Marvel Release Date, Movie Poster And Trailer Info

Marvel Comics and Brie Larson fans got a treat on Sunday night when the Academy Award-winning actress and star of the upcoming Captain Marvel movie was featured in the first official poster for the film. Here is a look at the poster:

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel, and tune in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/8yNrk8d7AA — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) December 3, 2018

Captain Marvel is due in theaters on March 8, 2019. It is the next Marvel film after 2018’s blockbuster The Avengers: Infinity War. The film is a prequel, but it is believed there will be events that tie into the last Avengers movie.

Also, Larson will appear in the next Avengers film, which is also due out in 2019, where she will, of course, play Captain Marvel. Her character is expected to play a significant role in turning the tide for the heroes as they try to fight off extinction against Thanos.

The Captain Marvel trailer is set to run for the first time on Monday during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Once the trailer is up, I’ll update the post and embed it here along with Twitter reaction from fans.

The trailer for the Avengers is also expected to debut sometime this week, so keep your eyes peeled for that preview of another Marvel Comics blockbuster.

Larson earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in Room back in 2016. IMDB put together this montage of her best work:

In addition to Captain Marvel and the next Avengers movie, Larson also is reportedly in post-production on a film called Just Mercy that is scheduled to release in 2020. She’s already a significant figure in Hollywood, but with so many major projects on the way in the next two years, expect Larson to become even more of a household name.