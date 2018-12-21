Cardi B ‘Money’ Video: Best Twitter Reactions & Memes

Weeks after announcing her split from husband Offset, Cardi B is back to making headlines for her music career. The rapper dropped the music video for her latest single “Money” Friday afternoon. Scenes from the video feature Cardi in a variety of outfits pole dancing, counting money, and even breastfeeding her infant daughter Kulture.

Needless to say, Cardi’s antics have caught the attention of her enormous fanbase on Twitter and Instagram. The hashtag #MoneyMusicVideo began trending as soon as the video dropped, with many praising Cardi for her charismatic presence and the video’s director, for the stunning choreography and design. “From to the aesthetics, cinematography,” wrote one stunned user. “Everything. Cardi B snapped. I don’t have the words.”

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Twitter Instantly Praised ‘Money’ As One of the Best Music Videos of 2018

From to the aesthetics, cinematography, everything – Cardi B snapped. I don't have the words. #MoneyMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/s9d8M7vrNN — GA Confidential (@ConfidentialGa) December 21, 2018

Cardi gave us: Normalized Breastfeeding. Sex worker glamour. Pole tricks. High Fashion. Melanin of all hues. Nudity. @beatsbydre product placement. LEWKS. And not a white woman in SIGHT.

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿i love this woman y’all.#MoneyMusicVideo This is 2019. pic.twitter.com/iRFEHvq0k4 — Jagger Blaec✨ (@BasicBlaecGirl) December 21, 2018

This is quality stuff! This is what your visuals are supposed to look like when you’re in the game 10+ years. #MONEYMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/FvdpVVvwPJ — fai (@ayoofaizon) December 21, 2018

Others Commended Cardi B for Embracing Both Her Past As a Stripper & Her Current Role As a Mother

Some fans praised Cardi for embracing her past as a stripper and making it a standout part of the music video’s aesthetic. “Cardi is not ashamed of being an ex-stripper. She embraces as part of her journey making her money!!!!,” wrote one fan. “I love how in the video she’s paying homage to STRIPPER Cardi, MONEY making Cardi & Momma Cardi + she’s saying they’re all one. The past and the future merge.”

“These images are so powerful,” tweeted out another fan. “A song titled MONEY and she says ‘there’s nothing I love more than cheques’ while breastfeeding her daughter because ‘there’s no one I love more than Kulture’ this baby she’s breastfeeding in this bop is why she wants her MONEY.” Check out additional reactions below.

Anyone hating on the #MoneyMusicVideo is simply miserable and BROKE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/26Dj2Xm57X — M U V A 🐆 (@MilfMuva) December 21, 2018

Me watching Cardi B get back on the pole. #MoneyMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/bwBZxOGAca — Backdoor Santa (@Marcus_Sniffles) December 21, 2018

Me after watching the #MoneyMusicVideo. The VISUALS , THE LEWKS . SHE WAS BREASTFEEDING KULTURE WE- pic.twitter.com/ON9sVAtN5g — Sway Art (@JSwayArt) December 21, 2018

CARDI AT 2PM BREAKING THE INTERNET WITH #MoneyMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/TwjMhLeRyl — lip gloss (@Iiamgang) December 21, 2018

‘Money’ Will Be Included on the ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Re-Release on January 25

Even those who initially doubted Cardi’s star power were seemingly swayed by the quality of the music video. “I am currently eating my words because Cardi B is hard to hate,” one user admitted. “Cardi proved me wrong, and I’m man enough to admit it. The video was amazing.” Others were quick to point out that the Cardi wears during parts of the video were a possible nod to Lil Kim.

According to The Fader, Cardi is expected to re-release Invasion of Privacy with “Money” as a bonus track on January 25. “The plan was always to drop a bonus, but I didn’t think I was gonna be so busy doing back and forth things after giving birth,” Cardi had said in a Beats 1 interview with Ebro. “December or January. It’s songs that I think are really good that didn’t make the album.” Invasion of Privacy is currently nominated for Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.