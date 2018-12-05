Why Did Cardi B & Offset Break Up?

Offset simply said, “Y’all won,” when asked about the reasons he and wife, Cardi B, announced their split in December 2018. It was the “Bodak Yellow” rapper who announced the ending of the relationship in an Instagram video that was uploaded on December 5. Cardi starts the video by saying, “So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.” The couple was married in secret in September 2017 while their daughter, Kulture Kiari, was born in July 2018.

Cardi Gave Her Reason for the Split as the Couple ‘Growing Out of Love’

She goes on, “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” Cardi went on to say that the breakup was “nobody’s fault.” She went on to say that she and Offset “grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

It was in the comments of that video that Offset wrote, “Y’all won.”

Offset Proposed to Cardi a Month After Their Wedding

Cardi said of the couple’s impromptu nuptials in an Instagram post at the time they were announced, just after the birth of their daughter, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other. One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.” Although, it was a month after their nuptials when Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during a show in Philadelphia.

A Week Before the Break-up, Offset ‘Hinted’ at a Collaboration Between the Pair

A week before the announced split, XXL Magazine reported that Offset “hinted” at a joint album between the couple. On Cardi B’s side, on November 24, she posted a video showing her and Offset playing in their home. That same day, Cardi also posted a photo of the couple kissing while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The Break-up Comes Nearly a Year After Offset Was Caught Up in a Sex Tape Cheating Scandal

Although it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Cardi and Offset. In January 2018, he was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal. Cardi admitted in a now-deleted Instagram post that she and Migos rapper were having trouble. She said, “I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world!” In a comment on her own post, Cardi delved deeper, “Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how i feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No it’s not right for nikka to cheat… But what you want me to do? Go f*** another nikka? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and i be too You too.. People handle they relationship different soo.”

