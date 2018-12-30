WATCH: Cardi B’s Publicist Curses Out Fan in Australia [Explicit Video]

Cardi B’s publicist Patience snaps on a woman after she tells Cardi “no wonder you husband left you.” pic.twitter.com/uwEAqaXeWr — Rap Alert (@_rapalert) December 30, 2018

Foster snapped, moving quickly toward the woman, who appeared to be middle-aged and said, “Bitch, I’ll smack the shit out of you. Don’t ever come out your mouth about her m-therf–kin’ husband. Watch your mouth.”

Cardi B later posted a defense of Foster to Instagram. That post has since been deleted but the internet being the internet, the clip was preserved. In it, the ‘Taki Taki’ rapper says that Foster does things “my way,” as she defended her actions.

Cardi says Foster “fits my personality.”

“You know when I first started,” she explained, no one wanted to take the Bronx MC on as a client. “She’s a reality star, nobody’s gonna take her serious…” She goes on to explain that Foster took Cardi on, got her her first magazine cover, “is my friend, was there when I gave birth to my daughter …” Cardi says “that’s my bitch, that’s my homegirl,” but adds she is mad at Foster saying she should have “spit at that fucking lady’s face…”