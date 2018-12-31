Carson Daly Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Host and former MTV VJ Carson Daly has a thriving 20-year-plus career in the entertainment biz. Starting as an intern for Jimmy Kimmel in radio, it didn’t take long for Daly to get recruited by MTV for a VJ gig and ultimately find himself on Total Request Live, a live request show that became a smash hit with teens and pre-teens in the late ’90s and early aughts. Thanks to his decades of experience, Daly now has a total net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Beginning in 2003, Daly began hosting New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly live from Times Square. This year, NBC is revamping its broadcast under the name NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2019 with Daly set to host alongside Leslie Jones and Chrissy Teigen. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carson Daly Was Originally Recruited by MTV to Appear on a Summer Beach House Show Called Motel California

At the end of Daly’s first summer at the network, MTV relocated him to New York to host MTV Live. Later, this show was merged with Total Request (also hosted by Daly) to become the mega-phenomenon TRL, which made him a cultural icon for the show’s young audience. In 2002, Daly left the network to move on to bigger and better opportunities.

2. Daly Joined the Late Night Race with Last Call with Carson Daly

After TRL, Daly spearheaded his own late night show with Last Call with Carson Daly, a show consisting of produced segments and interviews with musicians, comedians, actors, filmmakers, and other artists. As with many other late night shows, it also features pre-taped musical performances. Though the show changed over time and has had many iterations, Last Call still airs on NBC at 1:35 a.m.

3. In 2011, Daly Went Primetime Picking Up Hosting Duties for The Voice

With Reality music competitions becoming all the rage, NBC launched The Voice with Daly as host. As a producer on the show, Daly won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in 2013 and 2015-2017. The show is still wildly successful and shows no signs of slowing down.

4. Daly is Married to Siri Pinter, Daughter of Actor Mark Pinter

In December of 2015, Daly married Siri Pinter, a food blogger and daughter of Mark Pinter. According to her site “Siriously Delicious,” Pinter is a “self-taught cook, recipe developer, avid foodie, and eater.” Before falling for food, Pinter worked in TV as well on shows like Frasier and Committed. The couple welcomed a baby, daughter London Rose, in 2014 and have three kids in total.

5. With All of His Combined Hosting Jobs, Daly Makes an Estimated $5 Million Per Year

Between The Voice, Last Call with Carson Daly, his New Year’s Eve duties, and co-hosting Today, Daly makes approximately $5 million a year. He’s certainly one of the busiest TV hosts and personalities in the business, but that doesn’t stop him from making guest appearances as well. Daly has appeared in shows like Chappelle’s Show and My Name Is Earl, and has had small roles in movies like Josie and the Pussycats and Pauly Shore Is Dead.