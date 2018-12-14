Chiko Juan: Meek Mill & Tommie Lee’s Friend Dead After Shooting

Chiko Juan, a close friend of Meek Mill and Tommie Lee’s, has been killed in a triple shooting in South Fulton, Georgia. Mill took to Instagram on the afternoon of December 13 to announce Juan’s passing. Mill said in the caption to his video, “RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @chiko_juan you fought a long war with the streets I used to be scared for ya sometimes lol I’m sending my prayers to ya mom Rest in peace champ🏆🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the shooting took place on the night of December 12 at around 9 p.m. in an apartment complex in South Fulton, Georgia, just west of Atlanta. One person, Juan, was killed and two others were wounded. Authorities told the media that the shooting took place after a group of men got into a fight. Those authorities said that there are no suspects of the shooting outstanding and that no witnesses have come forward.

NBC Atlanta reports that the three victims were visiting an apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

While “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee also paid tribute to Juan, posting this slideshow:

In an Instagram Live stream, Lee seemed inconsolable as she said, “You gotta love these people while they’re here. All that fake ass shit, don’t call me. Don’t ask me. I’m never gonna be okay. The people that know me, know I’m not okay… I’m just letting y’all know, please, please just love on your people while they’re here.” You can watch the full live stream below:

On his Instagram bio, Juan simply wrote, “Chiko Juan Mr 3.5.” His last post on the social media site came on the day of his death. Posts on Juan’s page show that he is survived by a daughter.

In July 2017, one of Juan’s social media posts was used in a Daily Mail feature on a heroin-dealing gang that was known to flaunt their wealth on Instagram. The Mail said that the gang had $2 million in goods seized by the FBI as well as $900,000 in heroin. Juan’s photo was also used in a similar story on the gang by Men’s Health. The Daily Mail later posted another story on Juan that was titled, “Accused heroin dealer flaunts his lifestyle during Miami getaway.” The piece notes that the trip to Miami appeared “weeks” before he was arrested.

Juan maintained a dating profile on Badoo. He says on the site that he is “here to chat.” For his interests, Juan wrote, “Bad Bitches XXX, Blue Hundreds, Gold, Freaks Only.” Blue hundreds refer to the blue stripe on a one hundred dollar bill.

