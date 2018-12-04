Chrissy Teigen Tweets Adorable Photos of Son in ‘Little Helmet’

Model, cookbook author, and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has long been known for her social media presence and sense of humor. Now that she and husband John Legend are parents, many of her posts involve her young children, Luna and Miles. Teigen is not shy about sharing the ups and downs of motherhood with her followers and has been real about many of her experiences with her children.

On Monday night, Teigen revealed that Miles had been “fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head.” According to Healthychildren.org, “baby helmet therapy” is “prescribed for infants to help correct the baby’s skull shape. Helmets work by directing growth from the flat spot, but they must be worn during the time when the skull (and therefore the brain) is actively growing.” Teigen’s tweet reassured fans that it was nothing to be concerned about, adding “don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat.”

baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

What followed the candid moment was a heartwarming flood of tweets and photos from moms whose babies have also needed helmet therapy. In response to one Twitter user’s acknowledgement that Teigen had started a thread “for all of these adorable pics of kids with helmets,” Teigen wrote “it is SO cute. you guys are very sweet.” She then joined in the photo sharing, adding selfies of a content baby Miles on her lap to prove her point that he was “probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

One Twitter user, Linz DeFranco, thanked Teigen for sharing the photos, saying “When I got my baby one there were a lot of questions and judgement. We’re just fixing their lil noggins, but this is the internet.” Another user, @jray1000, wrote “Parenting is hard and these little blips can make you stressed. Thank you for posting and helping other parents see how common babies in helmets are.” After also sharing the photo to Instagram, one follower commented, “Please write a parenting book.” To that, Teigen said, “girl I got no clue what I’m doing I take it day by day.”