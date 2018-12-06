Christian Adam Says He Staged Travis Scott ‘Cheating’ Pic

Christian Adam aka ChristianAdamG staged the Travis Scott cheating photo that went viral on December 4. Adam posted a video of the making of the pic on his Instagram page and his YouTube channel.

Adam, a native of the Bahamas, wrote in the Instagram caption to the video, “Gotchu’ Internet. #BlackMenDontCheat. DISCLAIMER: (This video was NOT made with the intent to ruin somebody’s relationship or family.) Adam says in the video that the video was created to show that people are not interested in the truth, just whatever is the most entertaining story. Scott commented on the video writing, “Shaking my f***ing head.”

The infamous photo first appeared on the Instagram page of a user named Ja’Lyn Me’shell. The caption that accompanied Me’shell, who went by @Melaninnbarbiee’s post on Instagram, read, “Nobody likes me but yo baby daddy keeps me icy.” Immediately, Me’shell’s followers began to jump on the theory that because the man in the photo has a similar hairstyle to Scott’s, it was the Texas rapper who is better known as Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy. After Adam copped to creating the photo, Me’shell’s Instagram page mysteriously disappeared.

It didn’t take long for Scott to fire back, via CommentsbyCelebs, S*** cap ass f***kkk TMZ ain’t post this s***. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s*** lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wife sturdy. Back to celebrateing !!!!” In a follow-up post, Scott wrote, “Only go love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again.” In his initial post, Scott mentioned TMZ as it would appear there is half of a TMZ watermark on Me’shell’s post. At the time of writing, TMZ has not reported on the photo or the unfounded rumor that Scott was cheating on Jenner. While on his Instagram story, Scott wrote, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s–t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S*** LOOK LIKE ITS NOT EVIL. I hate acknowledging s***. But quit try to take joy from s*** that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil. BACK TO CELEBRATING.” In the midst of the saga, Scott also tweeted, “Hit, tay and oz thanks for being amazing and understand creative cook up. Love u guys.”

Others had suggested that the man in the photo is Me’shell’s boyfriend who is shown in her November 7 Instagram post. In August, she posted a video showing the couple together. That same month, rapper Lil Tracy aka Tracy Minajj identified Me’shell as his “girlfriend” in a comment on one of her Instagram posts. His latest Instagram posts show him with short hair, different to Scott’s dreadlock look. Although on November 25, Tracy posted another video with a clearly different woman to Me’shell with the caption, “My love.”

Me’shell boasts just over 10,000 Instagram followers despite only having eight posts on her page. The first post on her profile appeared in June 2018, meaning she averages just one post per month since then. Her bio information is just her name alongside the Panamanian flag.

