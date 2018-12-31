CNN New Year’s Eve 2018 – 2019 Performers & Hosts

It’s New Year’s Eve 2018 and many networks are hosting annual specials. Anderson Cooper returns to host CNN’s live New Year’s Eve event and his longtime friend, Andy Cohen, is back as his co-host for the second year in a row. Ahead of this year’s live broadcast, Cooper told CNN that, “Getting to ring in the New Year with Andy is a total joy and I can’t wait for the big night!” said Cooper. “Who would’ve thought 25 years of friendship would lead to an almost-tradition of co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN!? I’m so excited to spend New Year’s with my friend again and promise not to complain about the bitter cold!”

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s live coverage will run from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET. Then, from 12:30 – 1:05 a.m. ET, New Year’s Eve Live with Brooke Baldwin & Don Lemon will air on CNN, according to Deadline. Encore presentations of both specials will then air until 4 a.m.

This year, several A-list celebrities are lined up to appear and/or perform on Cooper and Cohen’s New Year’s Eve special, ringing in 2019 with hit performances. So, who is performing? Which stars can you expect to see?

Billboard has reported that Gwen Stefani will appear on the special, chatting with the hosts from her Las Vegas residency “Just a Girl”. She will also be a performer via satellite, in addition to just speaking on the show.

Other performers set to take part in the special include Tenacious D star Jack Black, country artist Keith Urban and the legendary Patti LaBelle. UPI has reported that stars from the Broadway musicals “The Band’s Visit”, “Pretty Woman”, “Come From Away”, “Wicked” and “Tootsie”. “Tootsie” does not come out on Broadway until March 2019, so this will give people a preview of what to expect.

Win Country reported that in addition to being a part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special this year, Keith Urban will also be hosting and performing on NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with music artist Brett Young. He will definitely be making the rounds. Urban appeared on the CNN annual special last year as well, and his wife, Nicole Kidman, appeared with him too. But, Kidman may not appear again this year, since Too Fab reported that last year, host Andy Cohen said he offended the award-winning actress.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cohen recalled, “A lot happened on the air. I offended most of our guests. We had Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on, live from Nashville, so Anderson’s talking to them and I’m like, Nicole, ‘When you clapped like this at the Oscars, why did you clap like that?’ … She said, ‘I think there are more important things to be talking about on New Year’s Eve’ and Anderson’s like, ‘What are you doing?!’Everyone was talking about it. It was so bad.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be appearing on the special as well.

Tune in tonight, to CNN, to see all of these performers live, in action, celebrating the countdown of the New Year.