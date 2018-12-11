Erik Stocklin, Colleen Ballinger’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colleen Ballinger, also known as Miranda Sings, has given birth to her first child. The famous YouTuber broke the news on Tuesday morning with a tweet that read: “He’s perfect” with the eyes emoji.

Ballinger, 32, welcomed the child with her fiancé Erik Stocklin, 36. The couple have been engaged since June 2018, and currently star alongside one another on the Netflix series Haters Back Off! Find out more about Stocklin and their relationship below.

1. He Attended Southern Connecticut State University & Earned a BA In Theatre

Stocklin was born on October 24, 1982 in Freehold, New Jersey. According to his biography on TV Guide, he attended Southern Connecticut State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre in 2007. During his time in college, he played four summers at the Elm Shakespeare Company in New Haven, Connecticut.

Roughly a year after graduating, Stocklin moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screen actor. “I piled what I could into the back of a hand-me-down two-door ‘95 red Saturn and started driving. Alone,” he told the Southern Connecticut website. “A series of misadventures and three weeks later I arrived in L.A. and have been here ever since.”

Stocklin landed a notable role in a 2016 Super Bowl commercial. “You audition several times against thousands of other actors being submitted for the part,” he explained. “You get a call from your agent saying you booked the role . . . You get a call from wardrobe asking about your sizes. Next thing you know you’re on a plane to Vancouver to film a Super Bowl commercial in the absolutely beautiful mountains of British Columbia.”

He also went on describe the pressures of being cast in such a notable production. “It’s a lot of pressure because you know the company is spending upwards of five million dollars just for the 30 seconds of airtime during the big game. Not including the huge production costs. And also 115 million people will see you in their homes at once.”

2. He & Ballinger Met On the Set of Netflix’s ‘Haters Back Off!’ In 2016

Stocklin and Ballinger met when the former was cast on the Netflix series Haters Back Off! Stocklin plays Patrick, the neighbor and eventual love interest of Ballinger’s character Miranda. Stocklin appeared on all 16 episodes over the course of the show’s two seasons, and reportedly began dating Ballinger shortly after Haters Back Off! was cancelled.

They officially announced that they a couple on Instagram earlier this year. Ballinger also spoke on their relationship in a YouTube video. “It really was just a friendship story that turned into more,” Ballinger explained. “And we’re very much in love and very much the happiest people ever.” She also opened up about why they kept their dating from the public eye at first.

“He is not an Internet person. He’s not a YouTuber,” Ballinger explained. “He’s not a social media star. And he’s really terrified of the Internet… but I can’t hide it anymore.”

3. He’s Guest-Starred On Popular TV Shows Like ‘Bones’ & ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Stocklin has appeared on countless other projects in addition to Haters Back Off! He played leading roles in the films Donner Pass (2011) and The Bad Guys (2015), but his biggest success has been on television. He’s guest-starred on popular shows like Bones, Criminal Minds and The Vampire Diaries among others. He also had a recurring role on the 2013 mystery series Mistresses alongside Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Esposito.

Stocklin’s most notable role outside of Haters Back Off! was on the 2015 crime series Stalker, where he acted with Maggie Q, Dylan McDermott, and Mia Sorvino. He played one of the titular stalkers. “When I was told I got the role I was asked if I could be at the table read at Warner Bros two hours later,” Stocklin told Lena LaMoray. “It happened so fast in this incredible way. I didn’t have a second to tell anyone.”

When asked about working with the likes of Q, McDermott, and showrunner Kevin Williamson, Stocklin was ecstatic. “It makes it easier to do my part,” he revealed. “Having such talented and amazing people around from the cast to the entire crew. And with Kevin you know you’re in the hands of a genius creator/writer. As you drive to set it gives you a lot of confidence in the project and your role in it to be in such sage company.”

4. He & Ballinger Have Performed Music Together On Her YouTube Channel

While both Stocklin and Ballinger are best known for their acting careers, the couple have played music together on the latter’s YouTube channel. On April 19, they performed “The Hug Song”, which Ballinger wrote with a three-year-old boy named Parker. Ballinger played the piano and sang, while Stocklin played the ukelele and sang background vocals. Check out the performance above.

The couple also performed a song together in January. When asked about what its like to perform online and, Ballinger told Thrillest that its been a matter of getting comfort and gaining confidence with her fans.

“I didn’t put too much thought into it in the beginning, but then when they started going viral, I freaked out a bit and was stressing over, like, Oh my gosh, so many people are watching these!” she said. “I was freaking out until I got the advice: Do what tickles you. If you’re laughing and you like it, other people will like it. And if they don’t, who cares? You’re having fun. So I stopped worrying about what other people think.”

5. He & Ballinger Announced That They Were Engaged In June 2018

Ballinger announced that she and Stocklin were engaged and expecting their first child by the end of the year. When asked about becoming a mother by People Magazine, she admitted that it was difficult. “It’s been so miserable,” she joked. “I feel like people don’t talk enough about how hard it is. I had no idea. I’ve been very, very sick — just grumpy and moody. I’m due New Year’s Day, but I’m hoping it comes this year rather than next. I already feel like I’ve been pregnant for seven years!”

“We’re so, so excited,” Ballinger said, referring to both her and Stocklin. “We’re so in love and can’t wait to meet this kid. It’s just all happening at once; a lot of exciting things coming quickly, which is awesome. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Ballinger also said that her mother has been helpful in preparing for the child’s birth. “When I told her, she had the best reaction — screaming and kissing my stomach. It was very sweet,” she recalled. “But she told me, ‘Oh it’s wonderful, it’s amazing, I didn’t have morning sickness, it’s going to be so easy, you’re going to love it.’”