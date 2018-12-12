CT Tamburello’s Wife Lilianet Solares and Their Son CJ

In May 2017, CT Tamburello returned to MTV’s long-running hit The Challenge and it was revealed that he had a baby son since last appearing on the show. This was a surprise to many and viewers wanted to know who the mother of his child was … Empire Boo Boo Kitty reported that, at the time, Tamburello was dating a model named Lilianet Solares and she was revealed as the mother of Tamburello’s baby boy, CJ.

In 2015, Tamburello moved to Florida, which is where he met Solares. Tamburello has kept some privacy in his personal life outside the show, so not much was known about Solares for a while. But, now, the couple is airing a two-part special on their wedding, giving fans an inside look at their relationship, as well as their nuptials. According to Tamburello, it actually took some convincing for him to get his wife to film. Tamburello dished to Hollywood Life, “Me and Lili are proud of this chapter of our life and don’t want to hide it. I want to be more open about it. Now that I’m older, I’m starting a new chapter, and I’m very proud and want to share it with everybody.”

He continued, “One thing led to another and [MTV] was like…we’d love to film it. Lili was like … no. But everything kept getting pushed forward and back and she got to a point where she felt like she was never going to get married. So she was like, let’s just do it at this point. Deep down, I think she wanted that Cinderella wedding. She had some experience with cast members since she’s traveled with me, so she was fine.” Tamburello said there was a lot of drama surrounding his wedding, but that it was an amazing day.

Tamburello and his bride tied the knot on September 8, 2018, according to Us Weekly. After a few dates were changed, Solares and Tamburello ended up getting married during Hurricane season in Miami and to their chances.

Recently, Tamburello dished on how fast his son is growing and what he’s been up to. Tamburello told People, “Little man is great. He’s growing up fast. He’s big. Speaking Spanglish, a little English and a little Spanish. Can’t deny it, he’s definitely mine. From the giant melon all the way down to his big feet. And his temper — oh yeah, he’s definitely mine.”

When talking about his love for his son and his wife to Us Weekly, Tamburello said, “One of things I love about Lili is she doesn’t want the attention, it’s just about me and her. I appreciate that because I’ve been doing this for so long I have a different appreciation for privacy. Her and CJ, they’re like my sanctuary in my own little world. But moving forward, I’m so proud of these times of my life I want to share them with everybody. And Lili wants to come out of hiding, too.”

According to Your Tango, when Tamburello isn’t on reality TV, he works as a real estate investor in Fort Myers, Florida.