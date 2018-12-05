Cuban Doll: Rapper Who Allegedly Hooked Up With Offset

Cardi B announced her split from husband Offset via Instagram on Tuesday night. The rapper stated that things had not been working between them for some time, and that “it’s nobodies fault it’s just like I guess we grew out of love.”

The couple dealt with rumors of Offset’s infidelity throughout their marriage, and recent screenshots between him and a woman named Mmmforeign suggest that the Migos member was involved with fellow rapper Cuban Doll. According to Bossip, Offset had invited Cuban Doll and her friend Mmmforeign to New Orleans so that they could link up for a threesome. He’s also believed to have spoken with Cuban Doll, 20, on FaceTime. Check out the screenshots below.

Offset Reportedly Arranged a Hook Up With Cuban Doll & a Woman Named Mmmforeign

The alleged text conversations took place in June of this year when Cardi was pregnant with their Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. The screenshots show Mmmforeign and Offset discussing a time and place to meet up with Cuban Doll. “I want u and Cuban can you make that happen?” Offset appears to ask, before assuring Mmmforeign that he will be able to fly Cuban Doll out to where he was currently staying.

Cuban Doll has denied the rumors of her alleged hook up with Offset, and got on Twitter yesterday evening to air out her frustrations. “These b*tches be so ready to switch sides it’s crazy it’s like we was never friends,” she wrote, before going on to tweet: “How could you turn on me? B*tches would love to help destroy me…” Check out the original tweets below.

Cuban Doll Has Denied These Allegations & Thrown Shade at Mmmforeign on Twitter

These bitches be so ready to switch sides it’s crazy it’s like we was never friends — Cuban da savage (@CubanDaSavage) December 5, 2018

How could you turn on me ? — Cuban da savage (@CubanDaSavage) December 5, 2018

Bitches would love to help destroy me … — Cuban da savage (@CubanDaSavage) December 5, 2018

Cuban Doll hails from Dallas, Texas, and previously worked as a model. She rose to musical prominence with the release of her 2018 mixtape Aaliyah Keef, and is signed to 740 Project / Capitol Records. According to XXL, she’s also currently working on her sophomore release, Cuban Link Pt. 2.

Bossip reports that shortly before Cardi B announced that she was breaking up with Offset, the Migos spitter posted a brief message denying that he ever spoke with Cuban Doll or Mmmforeign. “I never tried to convo with you h*es,” he wrote. “Cap Cap Cap. Leave me and my fam out the cap. Bust *ss h*es with no bag. Good on the thots.”

She Is the Latest Woman Tied to Reports of Offset’s Infidelity

When asked about the rumors of Offset’s infidelity, Cardi B told W Magazine that it took a toll on their relationship. “Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude,” she said. “And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man.”

“I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen,” she added. Shortly after Cardi posted the video announcing their split, Offset left a comment that read: “Y’all won.”