‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Semi-Finals Spoilers 2018

Tonight is the first ever semi-finals for Dancing With the Stars Juniors and there are four teams left in the mix. Before we get into all the details on tonight’s episode, this is your SPOILERS warning. Below will be a rundown on what performances to expect tonight, as well as winner predictions and other show information.

The semi-finals episode tonight will begin with all four remaining couples, the mentors, the judges and the hosts opening the show with a dance number. The four couples will perform two dances each tonight, splitting up into two groups and performing dance duos for their second dance during the episode. The official ABC synopsis of tonight’s show reads, “The night kicks off with all four kid couples, their mentors, judges Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon, and hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz dancing to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling.” The couples have been rehearsing day and night in preparation for a dazzling evening of dancing, in which they will perform two numbers. The first is a regular couple’s dance and the second is a Dance Duo, where the couples will split off into two teams in which the winner will accrue additional judges’ scores. For their individual dances, each couple will perform a foxtrot, paso doble, chacha or Argentine tango.”

For the first round of performances tonight, this is the rundown on what to expect:

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, who are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, are performing a Foxtrot to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen are mentored by Gleb Savchenko and they are performing the Paso Doblé to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, who are mentored by Lindsay Arnold, will perform the Cha Cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain & Sean Paul.

Sky Brown and JT Church are being mentored by Alan Bersten, and they are dancing the Argentine Tango to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

When it comes to tonight’s duo dances, this is the scheduled lineup:

For Dance Duo Number 1, Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen are with Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold to dance to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

For Dance Duo Number 2, Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine are with Sky Brown and JT Church to perform a routine to “369” by Rhett George.

The Dancing With the Stars franchise has never done straight-up dance duo performances, according to Gold Derby, so tonight’s semi-finals will incorporate a first.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen are favored to be the winners this season. Meanwhile, Gold Derby has reported that Rhylee Arnold and Miles Brown could be the front-runners.

The DWTS Juniors semi-finals air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network tonight. The finale episode will air on December 9, 2018, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. The finale episode is not live, just as the entire season has been pre-taped. The theme of the finale will be a holiday special. Tune in to see which remaining contestants will take home the win.