PHOTOS: Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey’s ‘RHONJ’ Wedding

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s wedding will be featured on Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality star tied the knot with the businessman in Bimini, Bahamas, earlier this year. Photos of the wedding were posted on social media this weekend by Staub and by other RHONJ cast members.

Here’s a look at some of those photos:

Her Gown Was Designed by Pnina Tornai & She Had a Full Beauty Squad Travel to the Bahamas for Her Big Day

Staub’s wedding dress was designed by Pnina Tornai, perhaps best known for her work on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress.

“Pnina’s passion for design was inspired by her Moroccan mother and Egyptian father, who exposed her to elaborate cultural ceremonies and celebrations from a young age. Her love for beauty and intricate details grew into a desire to create beautiful gowns that reflected her unique heritage and, after designing her own gown for her Parisian nuptials, Pnina discovered the transformative power of a single dress and was determined to share it with other brides,” reads her website, in part.

Staub looked glamorous on her wedding day, as any bride should. She had her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, who flew to the Bahamas for the occasion. Celebrity stylist Julius Michael was also on-hand to help complete Staub’s look, giving her hair the glam treatment.

The Housewives Have Been Sharing Wedding Pictures Throughout the Day

Fellow Housewife Teresa Giudice shared the above photo of Staub on her wedding day. Giudice, along with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and fellow RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, served as bridesmaids.

Josephs also shared a photo from Staub’s wedding day. You can see it below.

The RHONJ women will likely be sharing more photos as the night goes on, especially while the episode airs (at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo).

Staub’s 2 Daughters Were by Her Side

This is a photo of Staub with her two daughters, Jillian and Christine. The girls were first on RHONJ’s Season 1, but were very young at the time. They have since grown up quite a bit and are both very beautiful.

Both Jillian and Christine have been focused on school, shifting gears from wanting to be in the entertainment/fashion industry.

“Christine and Jillian are the loves of my life. I’m a solo parent, now going into my 18th year of solo parenting,” Staub said during an interview with The Daily Dish. “Jillian is at Monmouth University. She shifted gears; she started in pre-law. She joined a sorority,” Staub added, saying that Jillian is going to become a teacher for autistic children.

“Christine graduated from Seton Hall University with a double major in sociology and psychology. She’s going to Columbia for [grad school],” Staub said about Christine, who is considering becoming a neurosurgeon.

Staub & Caffrey Are Going Through a Messy Divorce

Interestingly, Staub and Caffrey’s marriage didn’t last very long. The two filed for divorce just three months after exchanging vows. According to TMZ, the divorce proceedings are “messy.” The latest drama involves Caffrey putting their former home on the market.

You can read Staub’s comments in the caption of the wedding photo that she posted a few hours before the show aired.