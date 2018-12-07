Demi Lovato ‘Woke Up Filled With Hope’ Following Grammy Nomination

Demi Lovato took to Twitter this morning to react to the news that she had been nominated for a Grammy Award. She was nominated with Christina Aguilera for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their song “Fall in Line.” In her tweet, she reflected on the nomination being a dream come true, and thanked Christina Aguilera.

Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/RqNiSNqf6T — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

In addition to expressing her gratitude, the singer’s tweet revealed that she “woke up filled with hope.” Earlier this year, Lovato was hospitalized after an overdose, which People reported came a month after she had revealed that she relapsed in her ongoing battle with addiction.

Lovato tweeted again shortly after her initial reaction, sharing that she grew up singing Christina Aguilera’s music, “DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.” She went on, reflecting “if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal..” Grammy.com reports that Lovato’s first Grammy nomination was in 2016 for “Best Pop Vocal Album for Confident;” she performed on the Grammy stage for the first time that year, too.

I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

Aguilera, Lovato’s collaborator on the Grammy-nominated song, has shown public support of Lovato on her journey to recovery. Earlier this week, after Lovato posted a selfie to Instagram from jiu jitsu training with a caption that included the hashtag “#nevergiveup,” Aguilera commented “I’ve missed you so very much.” She commented again, this time writing “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time – I looooove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to [have] you by [my] side now.”

The duo debuted “Fall in Line” on stage at the Billboard Music Awards in May of this year. Of their collaboration, which is part of Aguilera’s new album Liberation, Billboard reported that they “slayed the stage with a rousing performance of their new feminist anthem.”