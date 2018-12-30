Who Is Detective Dennis Luken on ‘Dirty John’?

On the latest episode of Bravo’s Dirty John, criminal mastermind John Meehan attracts the attention of detective Dennis Luken. The detective was instrumental in bringing Meehan down, and became so obsessed with catching him that he plastered a photo of the criminal of his refrigerator until he did. Learn more about the real-life Luken and his career below.

According to IHFDA, Dennis Luken is a law enforcement officer with 40 years of experience. He served 25½ years as a detective for the Cincinnati Police Department and 14½ years with the Greater Warren County Drug Task Force. It was during his tenure with the latter in 2002 that he first looked into Meehan.

Luken Referred to John Meehan As ‘The Most Devious Person I’ve Ever Met’

While being interviewed by the Dirty John podcast that inspired the Bravo series, Detective Luken spoke on what made Meehan different from the rest of the criminals he pursued. “Well, the thing is it was so intriguing at the time when I began conducting it and, as luck would have it, I got some breaks early on that I was able to confront John and charge him with one count of theft,” he explained. Luken went on to call Meehan “the most devious person I’ve ever met.”

When asked to elaborate on the aforementioned statement, Luken said: “After a total of 40 years, I can say he’s the most devious, dangerous, deceptive person and there are so many things that John has probably done that we will never ever, ever know.” He continued, pointing out the extent to which Meehan threatened others. “It’s just the fact that, in talking with so many individuals,” he explained. “Like I say, telling me about him having a gun in the operating room, having him withdraw Demerol, stoop down, and then come back up and never see it administered to the patient, as I read in one of the reports.”

Luken Became Obsessed With Catching John Meehan & Even Placed a Photo of the Con Man On His Fridge

After a while, Luken admitted that death seemed the only logical end to Meehan’s reign. “At that point in time,” he told the podcast, “I knew this case was going to go on until either somebody killed him or he killed somebody.” Luken’s wife Marianne would later speak with Dateline about the obsession that he had with catching Meehan.

“This was a big case for him,” Marianne explained. “He put a picture of the guy on our refrigerator so that every time I went to the refrigerator I’d see him. And he said that ‘If you ever see this man, anywhere, at home or when you’re out, call the police.'” Marianne said the she felt much safer after Meehan was killed on August 24, 2016.

Luken has spent the last 19 years of his career conducting pharmaceutical drug diversion investigations and serving as the Treasurer for the National Association of Drug Diversion. He is also the Treasurer for the International Health Facility Diversion Association.