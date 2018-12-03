Devon Windsor’s Fiance, Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara is the fiance of supermodel and Victoria’s Secret runway vet Devon Windsor.

Very little is known about Dex. He had a minimal social media footprint prior to dating Windsor, but now he has thousands of followers on Instagram.

Windsor and Dex became engaged over the summer in a whirlwind proposal that they documented thoroughly on Instagram. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dex & Windsor Have Been Together For Over Two Years

Dex and Windsor have been together for over two years. Though little is known about Dex, they both make a point to celebrate their love on both of their social media accounts, and frequently post about one another.

According to Windsor’s Instagram, she and Dex have been together since March 16, 2016. Dex’s first picture of Windsor was posted to Instagram on May 6, 2016. Though his Instagram account is far less robust than Windsor’s, he posts much more frequently than he used to, and more often than not his posts are in relation to his life with Windsor.

Dex frequently writes on Instagram about how much he “adores” Windsor. Windsor, too, celebrates Dex, posting for his birthday on March 8 and bringing him as her date to every Victoria’s Secret fashion show since they began to date.

2. Dex’s Sister, Alexis Barbara Isaias, Is the Founder of U.S. Fashion Label ‘Alexis’

Though Dex’s profession is unknown, his family was embedded in the fashion scene long before he proposed to a Victoria’s Secret model. Dex’s sister, Alexis Barbara Isaias, is the founder and creative director of “Alexis,” a U.S.-based fashion label that Windsor often wears on the red carpet. Dex’s mother co-founded Alexis.

Alexis’s mission statement reads,

“Alexis is a high-end womenswear line established in 2008 by mother-daughter team Ana and Alexis Barbara. Together, the fabulous power duo designs for the woman that embraces all aspects of femininity, sophistication and elegant ease.The spirit of the ALEXIS brand echoes the personal style of Ana and Alexis- their worldly travels and passion for vintage has played an integral role in shaping their design style and aesthetic into what it is today. Their advanced contemporary collections speak to the modern woman: a style icon that embodies effortlessly chic sensibilities in her everyday lifestyle. Opulent dresses and versatile separates serve as the perfect canvas for richly decorated laces, romantic silks, and striking textiles. With their modernism and flawless execution, ALEXIS has successfully launched collections sold in more than 250 boutique and luxury department stores worldwide.”

3. Dex Personally Designed Windsor’s Engagement Ring

Dex personally designed Windsor’s massive engagement ring, according to Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge. Wegman told Page Six, “Devon and I follow each other on Instagram, so she and I were DM-ing a little about rings, but really he [Johnny] took over the entire process. The ring was a surprise for her. He designed it, he picked out the diamond, so he gets all the credit for the ring being beautiful.”

Wegman didn’t reveal exactly how many carats the diamond has in total, but she did confirm the ring took a full month to make. “Diamonds are rare, but large diamonds are exceptionally rare, so we spent a long time finding the right oval that stood out,” Wegman said. “I was looking for a few months to find the right diamond and then, when we found it, the setting, design, was his concept. He wanted this open, floating design, and we came up with what you see now.”

Wegman continued, “It was handmade by my master jeweler here in New York City, and they hand-set 171 round diamonds, so there’s no piece of the ring where you can really see the platinum. It just looks like diamonds everywhere. From every angle it’s breathtaking.”

4. Dex’s Real Name Is Johnny Dexter Barbara, Not Johnny Dex

For someone who’s dating a supermodel (who also has a reality show, E!’s Model Squad), Dex flies under the radar on all fronts. Little is known or confirmed about his personal background, career, or general biography.

However, Windsor took to Twitter in 2017 to clear up a little confusion about her boyfriend. She wrote, “LOL my boyfriends name is Johnny Barbara…. not johnny dex! His middle name is Dexter and johnnydex is just his instagram handle lol”

Though he keeps a low profile of his own life, Dex is extremely supportive of Windor’s career on social media. For the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show, Dex posted a picture of Windsor and wrote, “All her hard work paid off…so proud of my angel… adore you”

5. Dex Proposed to Windsor in a Breathtaking Romantic Setup in the Bahamas

Dex proposed to Windsor in June, in a breathtaking setup including an aerial shot of “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” spelled out on a beach in the Bahamas. Windsor wrote, “I’ll never finish falling in love with you,” when she first announced their engagement.

As for Dex, he wrote, “Never alone again…I adore you @DevWindsor”