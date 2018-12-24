When Is Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2018?

While Christmas is a time for family and celebration, it is also the busiest shopping season of the year. In the final hours leading up to the holiday, you may have realized that you forgot a gift for someone on your list, or had a sudden, new idea for a perfect present. On Christmas day itself, maybe you got a gift that doesn’t fit right, or you’re looking to make a quick exchange. In observance of the holiday, many stores have limited hours or are closed entirely. Before you take that valuable time away from the festivities to make a purchase, exchange, or return, make sure that the store nearest you will be open during the hours you need.

If you are looking to do some last-minute shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods, the store has limited Christmas Eve hours and is closed on Tuesday (Christmas Day).

Dick’s Sporting Goods provides a store locator on their website, which will tell you where there is a Dick’s Sporting Goods closest to you, and what its hours are for today and tomorrow. According to that tracker and the franchised sporting goods stores’ uniform hours of operation, it seems as though Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, nationwide, are open from 7am until 6pm Christmas Eve, and “closed all day” on Christmas. Normal Wednesday hours resume on December 26, and their stores will be open from 7am to 9:30pm.

To check the hours of your nearest Dick’s Sporting Goods, click here.

Dick’s “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” buying option is useful for last-minute gifting. On their website, they advertise that after buying your eligible-for-pickup item online and choosing this buying option, you will be notified via email when your item is ready at the store nearest you, which you can pick up at the self-service pick-up station. For more information on this feature, click here. Please note that if you order today and it isn’t ready by 6pm, you will have to wait until December 26 to pick up.

Another last-minute option that the website recommends is an e-gift card, which can be “delivered in minutes.” After paying for the gift card amount you would like to give, you include the recipient’s email address and the date you would like their gift card to be received. On that selected day, Dick’s Sporting Goods will email them the gift card amount, a redeemable code (to use online or in-store), and an optional personalized message that you can write at the time of purchase. To purchase an e-gift card, click here.

As a holiday shopping promotion, the website features deals on footwear, sporting apparel, cardio equipment, fan gear, golf gear, and more. They also offer free shipping above $49. If your gifting needs are not so time-sensitive, this is another shopping option.

If you are in need of a last-minute gift from Dick’s Sporting Goods, you have until 6pm today to buy it. Otherwise, an e-gift card would enable your gift recipient to purchase the present themselves and ensure that you won’t show up empty-handed. For Christmas gift returns and exchanges, you will have to wait until the 26th.