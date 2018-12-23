Does James Kennedy Get Fired From SUR on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Vanderpump Rules airs on a special night tonight, on Sunday, December 23, 2018. Over the past few seasons, cast member James Kennedy has offended his fellow co-stars with his angry words and insults, he’s drunk too much on the job, and he’s gotten himself kicked off the job at SUR. He is the DJ and host of See You Next Thursdays at SUR, but has Lisa Vanderpump had enough of his antics?

On a previous episode, James had, once again, made comments about co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s weight. He also lashed out at several of his other co-stars and SUR co-workers. He drank too much alcohol, to the point where Lisa didn’t even want to deal with him that day. She asked for James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, to stop him from drinking any more alcohol that day and to get a handle on him so she wouldn’t have to. The Xfinity plot description for tonight’s episode 4, which is called “Lisa’s Dilemma”, reads, “Katie’s ultimatum forces Lisa Vanderpump to reconsider employing James at SUR; Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval display different methods of interviewing staff members for TomTom; Jax and Brittany host a dinner party to debut their beer cheese.”

When Katie Maloney-Schwartz tells Lisa that she doesn’t want to work at a place where fat-shaming is condoned, Lisa isn’t fond of getting an ultimatum from one of her staff. However, Katie has worked with Lisa personally and Lisa officiated her wedding. Plus, Lisa doesn’t want to give the message that she is okay with the kind of comments James Kennedy has been making to her, as well as others.

After tonight’s episode, which airs on a special day, the show will not return until January 7, 2018. Episode 5 is up next and it is titled “Ice Queens”. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Stassi and Ariana throw an epic winter-themed birthday party; Stassi’s new boyfriend gets his first taste of Stassi’s bad birthday behavior; Jax confronts Tom Sandoval for questioning his engagement; James finds himself cut off from everyone at SUR.”

Episode 6 this season is titled “Love Thy Mother” and it will broadcast on January 14, 2019. The description of this episode states that “Stassi struggles to make amends with Beau after her meltdown; James tries to rekindle his friendship with Lala; Jax causes trouble at a SUR staff meeting; the Toms present their cocktails to Lisa; Katie, Kristen and Stassi’s mothers come to town.”

Both of the above plot descriptions for the upcoming episodes show that James Kennedy’s relationship with any of the staffers at SUR is strained. So, is it that James is now cut off from everyone solely based on his behavior? Or, has he been fired and no one feels they now have to communicate with him?

According to The Inquistr, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently tweeted that, when it comes to James, “Everyone refuses to film with him.” Once season 7 is over, could James be ousted from season 8 of the show? Could this be the end of James on Vanderpump Rules?