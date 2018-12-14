Drake, Meek Mill Pictured In 2014 Pre-Beef Photo With LHHNY’s Juelz Santana & YG, Internet Responds

Drake and Meek Mill squashed their 2015 beef this year.
But what was life like before their beef?
Below is a photo of the two posing with rappers YG and Love & Hip Hop’s Juelz Santana after an NFL Draft party.
The two were once friendly.
They performed Amen.
So, how did the beef begin? It started on Twitter, actually.
In July 2015, Meek tweeted that Drake didn’t write his own lyrics.
From there, Drake put out Back To Back
And Meek Mill Replied with Wanna Know
They made peace at Drake’s concert’s in Boston in September
Meek and Drake’s spat really began to come to a close after Drake voiced his support for the Philly rapper during his time in prison last November at a time when the hip-hop community was coming together to shine a light on gaping disparities within the criminal justice system in the United States.
Drake appeared on Meek’s Championships album:
Jay-Z gave his blessings!