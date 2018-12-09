‘Elseworlds’ Cast Spoilers: Arrowverse Crossover Starts with ‘The Flash’

The Elseworlds crossover is here, and you may have a tough time keeping up with the cast from the different Arrowverse shows (especially if you don't watch all of them.) Here's a look at the cast that you'll get to see, along with some spoilers from the Elseworlds crossover. Click through the gallery to see more details about the cast and the crossover event.

In the picture above, you can see John Wesley Shipp as The Flash and Grant Gustin as Green Arrow. (Barry Allen and Oliver Queen trade places in this crossover, each somehow taking on the other's alter ego.)

From the Earth-90 trailer, it appears that we will be seeing Shipp portraying the Flash/Barry Allen that he played on CBS in the 1990s, rather than (spoiler alert for The Flash), the Jay Garrick version of the Flash that he plays on The Flash. Yes, Shipp was in his own The Flash series on CBS in the 1990s and it was really good. His costume matches his costume from the CBS show, but will he be playing the same character, or simply another Barry Allen from Earth-90? It will be interesting to see how this is handled.

Since appearing in The Flash, Shipp has been busy. He's appeared in many series and movies, including Supergirl, Blindspot, Sensory Perception, Teen Wolf, One Life to Live, Separation Anxiety, Palmetto Pointe, CSI NY, JAG, Dawson's Creek, The Outer Limits, Sisters, NYPD Blue, and much more. His original The Flash series ran from 1990 to 1991 and he starred in 22 episodes.

Gary Gustin will also be on Elseworlds, but for some reason Barry Allen will be switching identities (sort of) with Oliver Queen. Gustin has done an impressive job as Barry Allen in The Flash and all the crossover events, so it's pretty assured that he'll do an amazing job with this crossover series too.

About Elseworlds: The crossover event beings with The Flash airing tonight instead of Supergirl on The CW (Sunday, December 9) at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The next episode in the crossover will be Arrow, which will air on Monday night, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. A new episode of Legends of Tomorrow will then air at 9 p.m. Eastern, but it won’t be connected to the crossover event.

The final Elseworlds episode will then air with Supergirl on Tuesday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. A midseason finale of Black Lightning will air after that, also not connected to the crossover event.

Each episode of Elseworlds will have a different tone that matches the show "sponsoring" the episode. In these episodes, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow will switch identities with Barry Allen/The Flash, as a result of Dr. John Deegan (played by Jeremy Davies) manipulating reality. While they’re playing each other’s roles, they’ll also cross paths with Supergirl, Batwoman (being introduced in the Arrowverse for the first time), Superman, and The Monitor, whom we saw in the teaser, Comicbook.com reported.

The basic plot of the crossover event, according to Syfy, is that a godlike character called Monitor gives Dr. John Deegan the ability to reshape reality. Barry and Oliver, as a result, swap identities. They must recruit Supergirl to help them get things back in order before irreversible damage is done. Oliver and Barry are aware they're in the wrong bodies, so it makes everything that much more fun to watch. Click through the gallery to see more photos, news about the cast, and spoilers.