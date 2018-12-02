Are Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha Married or Still Together on ’90 Day Fiance’?

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are one of the couples making waves on this season of 90 Day Fiance. Leida comes from a family with money, back home in Indonesia, and she moves to the United States to marry her love, Eric. On the show, Leida has a young son and wants to study medicine for greater opportunities in the U.S., while Eric lives with his daughter. Unfortunately, Leida’s family does not approve of Eric’s small apartment and living situation. Leida isn’t happy with Eric’s daughter, Tasha, living in the apartment and wants her to move out immediately.

So, what has happened since filming the show? According to Starcasm, Eric and Leida are still together and they are married. Unfortunately, Reality Tea has reported that Tasha no longer speaks with her father or his new wife. Starcasm reported that Eric and Leida’s wedding took place on November 30, 2017, in Indonesia, so it’s official. They also planned a celebration in America.

This is not Leida’s first marriage, though she is much younger than Eric. According to Starcasm, Leida was previously married to a man in Japan on September 8, 2012. Together, they welcomed a son named Alles in June 2013. Eric was also married before and has three children from his first marriage, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

According to Tasha, Leida has been harassing her and, Tasha has stated, “If she does not stop this harassment, I will be taking it to the police and I will be pressing charges. She is not a citizen yet. And if she is causing problems in America, she’s going to get deported.” In Touch Weekly reported that Tasha and Leida had been fighting on Instagram and Leida’s Instagram account got suspended. Tasha accused Leida of posting her medical history, which she referred to as “brush history” on Facebook, without her permission. Tasha reportedly wrote on Instagram, “Look, Leida/father,” she wrote. “You can deny posting my brush history on fb all the f-k you want. But the three of us know it’s true because 1) Leida and I literally got into a fight because she was trying to convince me she ‘had every right to do it because she’s a doctor and my dad said it was okay.’ Uhm, plus my mother and sisters saw it. Along with the 10 friends of mine who were either chewing her a– out or in my DMs telling me. It was not simply about ‘an injury I had as a child.’ Dear God grow up. Ffs.”

Tasha also has spoken out against her father, writing, “I’m not playing these games anymore. I’m not going to continue doing lives or responding through my stories to their idiotic attempts at covering their tracks. I’m finished with this. They are no family of mine. Yes, that’s right, you read correctly, and I don’t care anymore. Stop pretending you love me. No one is falling for it.”

In Touch Weekly has reported that Leida claimed Tasha was slandering her online. Unfortunately for the family, it doesn’t look like a truce will take place any time soon.