MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 2 US Cast Spoilers

Ex on the Beach premieres its second US season tonight on MTV. Of the drama-filled reality show, MTV explains “A group of famous singles head to a tropical island for a chance at love — but paradise doesn’t last long when the stars’ former flames wash ashore to break up their good time. Romeo Miller hosts as romantically embattled celebs from “Teen Mom,” “Bad Girls Club, “The Bachelorette,” “The Challenge” and more decide whether to stick with their exes or move on without them.”

The description for the one and a half hour premiere episode teases “10 Reality celebs think they’re on a sexy getaway but paradise turns into a nightmare when their exes start emerging from the beach (among other surprises) to ruin their good time. Will they spark old flames or open old wounds?” The cast of exes includes reality TV stars and professional athletes.

Here’s what we know about MTV’s season 2 Ex on the Beach cast:

Farrah Abraham (Single) & Simon Saran (Ex)

Abraham has previously appeared on Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp; she quit Teen Mom to pursue her career in the adult film industry.

Chad Johnson (Single)

Johnson is no stranger to reality shows, especially of the dating variety. He has been on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Angela Babicz (Single) & Tor’i Brooks (Ex)

Babicz is known for The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach. She and Brooks started dating on season 1 of the show, but US Weekly reports they “couldn’t make it work outside the house.” Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Babicz and many of her castmates have their Instagram accounts set to private.

Jozea Flores (Single)

Flores has participated in The Challenge and Big Brother.

Morgan Willett (Single)

Willett is known for Big Brother: Over the Top.

Cheyenne Parker (Single)

Parker was on VH1’s Fire Island.

Maya Benberry (Single) & Travis Kelce (Ex)

Benberry appeared on Catching Kelce as the NFL tight end’s girlfriend. On Instagram, Kelce has been posting photos with his new girlfriend, on-camera host Kayla Nicole.

Corey Brooks (Single)

Brooks was on Big Brother.

Nicole Ramos (Single)

Ramos was previously on The Challenge.

Malcolm Drummer (Single) & Diandra (Ex)

Drummer and Delgado dated on season 6 of Are You the One?; he also has history with another Ex on the Beach castmate, Nurys Mateo.

Nurys Mateo (Ex) & Nelson Thomas (Ex)

Though they are both appearing on the show as “exes,” US Weekly reports that these two dated in the past.

Janelle Shanks (Single)

Shanks formerly starred in Bad Girls Club.

Rounding out the “exes” are Murray Swanby (What Happens at The Abbey), Cory Zwierzynski (What Happens at The Abbey), Jay Starrett (Survivor), Monte Massongill (Big Brother), JD Harmon, Sha Carrell, Darian Vandermark, Nate Sestok, Maddie Sullivan, Kareem Peterson, Perez Corothers, Rob Tini.

Watch Ex on the Beach season 2 tonight at 8/7c on MTV.