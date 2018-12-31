Fox & NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2018-2019 Performers & Hosts

It’s New Year’s Eve 2018 and what better way to ring in 2019 than with some live performances. On the Fox network, hosts Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos will be providing commentary and on NBC, the hosts are Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and comedienne Leslie Jones. Last year on Fox’s special, Steve Harvey was the officiant for Maria Menounos and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, who got married during the live broadcast. So, you never know what could happen … especially with live television. In addition to interviews and commentary, the specials will be filled with performances. Get the rundown on the performers lined up for the holiday specials below.

Fox New Year’s Eve 2019 Performers

Fox’s New Year’s Eve special was taken over by Steve Harvey last year, along with Maria Menounos, as the co-host. The music artists set to perform include Sting, Robin Thicke, Snoop Dogg, Florence + the Machine, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We. Special guests also appearing on the special include Gordon Ramsay, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson and the “NFL Sunday” commentators. The commentators include Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Curt Menefee, according to Fox News.

NBC New Year’s Eve 2019 Performers

NBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration will begin at 8 p.m. ET and run until 10 p.m. ET, with A Toast to 2018!. Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will host the two-hour special and stars who will appear on the special include Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson and Busy Philipps, as reported by The Washington Post. Gifford recently announced that she will be retiring from Today, so this is probably her last time hosting for New Year’s Eve.

The live Times Square coverage on NBC will begin at 10 p.m. ET, with Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones joining longtime host Carson Daly for the gig. Last year, the special took a break from broadcasting because of football. Now, the NYC live coverage of the ball drop has returned.

As for the performers in the lineup, they include Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Bebe Rexha, live in New York. Keith Urban and Brett Young will be broadcasted live, performing in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other specials airing tonight include the long-running Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Jenny McCarthy, Ciara and Lucy Hale join Seacrest in the hosting duties from New York City, New Orleans and the west coast. According to The Washington Post, the performers for ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve include Christina Aguilera, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, New Kids on the Block, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, the Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Bastille, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Skylar Grey, Florida Georgia Line, Macklemore, and Maren Morris. Another special airing is Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s gig on CNN. Those appearing on the CNN special include Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban, Patti LaBelle, Jack Black and Dave Chappelle. That’s right. Urban is appearing on TWO New Year’s Eve specials tonight.