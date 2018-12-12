10 Best Funny Christmas Movies of All-Time

There are too many Christmas traditions to count, but that’s irrelevant because the Christmas traditions that matter are those that matter to you. And you may be one of those people — your family may be one of those families — for whom the funny Christmas movie is an important annual holiday tradition. Motion picture studios always release new films around or on Christmas day. And while you may venture out to see a funny Christmas film this year, we also want you to be equipped to enjoy your tradition at home. Hence this list.

1. A Christmas Story 2-Disc Special Edition

You know a film is popular when it’s been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. True, this very funny Christmas movie was recognized by the Library of Congress in 2012 for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The movie was released in 1983. It’s about a family of four, the Parkers, and their many quirks.

Particular plot focus is on the oldest son, Ralphie, who wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. Of course, his mother doesn’t want him to get the gun, and that’s where a lot of the intrigue and comedy stems from. The dialogue does include cursing, but, generally, it’s indecipherable. The best example of this may be when Ralphie, who’s helping his pops change a car tire, says “fudge” — which you hear him say — but you know he’s said something different.

The film is based on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. You can get the digital version of the movie here. This DVD is a two disc special edition, and the second disc includes a feature about the BB gun, as well as radio segments of Jean Shepherd reading his original stories. Obviously this would make a great Christmas gift. Used copies are also available at a lower price point.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) the short stories by Shepherd originally appeared in Playboy magazine; 2) the film was set in Indiana but was actually filmed in Cleveland; 3) Shepherd narrates the film.

Price: $9.99

2. Home Alone

It’s no wonder Macaulay Culkin became an international star after this movie: he is unbelievably cute. It’s the combination of his look and his character’s savvy that was the recipe for Home Alone’s box office success (it was the number one film of 1990).

And, oh yeah, there are two other reasons for this film being off-the-charts funny: Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. They play the bumbling (yes, bumbling, he writes without apology) burglars who do battle with the kid throughout the movie.

Not that anyone notices anymore, but this film is full of humor violence, so that’s something parents might want to be aware of. To get the digital movie, go here. If you want a two DVD pack, with both Home Alone and Home Alone 2, the deal is here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) the film’s director, Chris Columbus, also directed the first two Harry Potter films; 2) Joe Pesci’s character, Harry Lime, is the same name of the character played by Orson Welles in The Third Man; 3) Home Alone is shown every year at Christmastime in Poland.

Price: $7.50

3. Elf

The title character is played by Will Ferrell and, while the entire movie is fun to watch, every scene he’s in is terrific. For me, it’s Will Ferrell’s facial expressions that are the funniest. He’s got the “dumb guy” look down pat and when it’s coupled with the innocence of the gigantic elf, it’s great.

James Caan is perfect as the dad (no spoiler alert: we’re not telling you whose dad he is) and there comes a point in the movie when there’s a big thaw of an icy heart and Mr. Caan couldn’t be better at this point in the film. Two other actors in this movie make it worth nabbing: Ed Asner, as Santa, and Zooey Deschanel as a department store employee.

Take note as you listen to the end credits song: it’s Zooey D. Interested in a digital version of the movie, click here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) The elf Ming Ming is played by Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in A Christmas Story; 2) the movie was turned into a Broadway musical and it is still reprised today; 3) the singer Leon Redbone not only has a song in the soundtrack, he also voices the snowman character.

Price: $7.88

4. The Muppet Christmas Carol

There was a time — pre-Pixar — when kids’ and family films meant two words: The Muppets. The great thing about this funny Christmas movie (about any Muppets movie) is that they hold up.

In this 1992 musical comedy, which is an adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Michael Caine plays Ebenezer Scrooge while Kermit The Frog plays Bob Cratchit and Miss Piggy is his wife, Emily Cratchit. There is plenty in here to appeal to the kids and the adults.

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes calls it “funny and heartwarming and a good introduction to the story for young viewers.” To get a digital version of the movie, go here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) this was the first major Muppets project after creator Jim Henson’s death; 2) this was the first Muppets film to not include any characters from Sesame Street; 3) in the final scene, a store called “Micklewhite” can be seen: Micklewhite was star Michael Caine’s last name at birth.

Price: $8.50

5. Scrooged

As happens when viewing a Will Ferrell film, there seems to be something slightly mesmerizing about watching Bill Murray perform. It may be because he always seems like he’s been wound a bit too tightly and the springs could sproing! at any moment.

But this film may reveal the reason for Mr. Murray’s popularity: once he softens up, it’s a huge relief because you weren’t sure it was going to happen and, then, suddenly faith in your fellow human is verified again. And he does soften up here. After all, the film is an adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Mr. Murray’s Frank Cross is based on Dickens’ Scrooge.

There may be a few speed bumps for the kids — the ghost might be scary — but when you consider that one of the all-time favorite funny Christmas movies, Home Alone, is practically one long highlight reel of humor violence, Scrooged is just fine (and funny), thank you. Here’s the digital version of the movie.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) Bill Murray’s brothers John, Joel and Brian all have cameos in the film; 2) Paul Shaffer, longtime band leader for David Letterman, is a street musician in the film, as is jazz legend Miles Davis; 3) this was Bill Murray’s first starring role since Ghostbusters.

Price: $9.95

6. The Grinch

This was the top grossing film of 2000, primarily because Jim Carrey, who plays The Grinch, was at the top of his game around this time. Of course, this funny Christmas movie, directed by Ron Howard, is based on the Dr. Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Possible challenge for the smaller kids is that Jim Carrey’s character is (purposefully) really, really creepy. Possible reason the film was so successful is that the character eventually becomes lovable. Score the digital version of the movie here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) it took four hours each day to apply, and then remove, Jim Carrey’s makeup; 2) Anthony Hopkins recorded the narration for the film in one day; 3) there are references to two other Dr. Seuss works, Horton Hears a Who and Green Eggs and Ham, in the movie.

Price: $6.50-$10.09 (depending on edition selected)

7. Jingle All The Way

Part of the appeal and popularity of this film is that comedy was something of a departure for the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who had built his stardom on tough guy roles. Turns out Arnold has some terrific comedic chops. The film centers around the efforts of a dad (Arnold) who is desperate to by his son a certain action figure for Christmas.

One of the producers of this funny Christmas movie was Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone. Parents may want to be aware that there are a handful of innuendo lines in the film. You can get the digital version of this funny Christmas movie here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) you can actually buy a Turbo Man toy; 2) Carrie Fisher has a cameo in the film; 3) when Arnold pushes an out of gas SUV, it is referencing a scene from his film Commando when he pushes another SUV.

Price: $7.99

8. The Santa Clause

What a way to begin a funny Christmas movie: Santa gets killed. That’s where the “clause” in the film comes up: Tim Allen has to fill in for Santa because of a clause that’s discovered in some fine print. Of course, he resists but some odd things — a growing waistline and a white beard that he can’t keep from growing — make it impossible to not accept that he is gonna be Santa. The film spawned two sequels, and you can get the three movie collection here on DVD. This is where you can get the digital version.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) the film’s director, John Pasquin, worked with the film’s star, Tim Allen, on Allen’s popular t.v. show Home Improvement; 2) both Chevy Chase (Christmas Vacation) and Bill Murray (Scrooged) were offered and declined the lead role; 3) Tim Allen’s character’s ex-wife shares the same first name as Tim Allen’s real life ex-wife.

Price: $6.80

9. Arthur Christmas

This is a 3D computer animated film that many call a British film, but half the production was done in the U.S. The voice cast, though, does feature what is practically a who’s who of U.K. stars: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Robbie Coltrane and Jim Broadbent.

This is a great film because it allows a less than popular character, who has a hear of gold, to eventually triumph. The film got really good reviews when it was released in 2011. It may be a bit tough for the really young ones to follow the plot (but it’s still fun for them to watch). The film is available in digital here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) four of the main actors (Coltrane, Broadbent, Nighy and Imelda Staunton) also starred in some of the Harry Potter movies; 2) the actress Eva Longoria does voice work in this film; 3) Justin Bieber’s song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” plays over the end credits.

Price: $4.99

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Not to be the Grinch here, but we’re only including this movie because of its immense popularity; it just isn’t our cup of tea. Nevertheless, we know a good funny Christmas movie when we see it on so many lists of funny Christmas films!

This is another in the series of National Lampoon’s Vacation films. It stars Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold and it’s, basically, an hour and 37 minutes of watching awkward, uncomfortable, sometimes embarrassing scenes.

But who can argue with a film that features radioactive sewage, a SWAT team and chainsaw antics? Parents will want to remind the kids that “it’s only a movie.” For a digital version, go here.

Funny Christmas Movie Trivia

Three quick trivia facts: 1) the film is written by John Hughes, who also wrote Home Alone; 2) during a scene where Chevy Chase punches a Santa Clause decoration, Chase actually broke his pinky finger (and the scene was used in the movie); 3) this was the final film of Mae Questel, who was the original voice of Betty Boop in 1930.

Price: $7.88

Classic Christmas Movies vs. Funny Christmas Movies

As we put this list together, we observed four rules: 1) the films need to have been critically or commercially popular (or both); 2) the films are not from the classic canon, which includes things like White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life. Those films are for another list. And, 3) the films have to be available both on DVD and digitally. We’ve included links for both in each of the entries below. And, finally, 4) the films were originally theatrical releases (as opposed to made for t.v., etc.).

Don’t Forget Your Favorite T.V. Funny Christmas Movies

If you are interested in “small screen” stuff, then we know exactly what you’re thinking because it’s for sure that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas are as much a part of tradition as anything when it comes to Christmas entertainment. Here’s a great seven movie collection of Christmas classics, including Rudolph.

But for the “bigger” movies — the funny Christmas movie that debuted in a movie theater — you’ve come to the right place. Heck, we think you should supply yourself with some great Christmas fruitcake or some traditional Christmas candy so when it’s time to settle in, you can make an event of it as you watch something from this list of the Top 10 Best Funny Christmas Movies.

