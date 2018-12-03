Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid’s Boyfriends: Who Are the Sisters Dating?

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid, have become household names as famous supermodels. They also both walk the runways of the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion shows. For those who are wondering if Gigi and Bella are in relationships or if they are dating anyone, the answer is “yes”. Gigi and Bella both have longtime boyfriends and we have the rundown on each of them below.

Model sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid each have longtime boyfriends. Who are the sisters each dating?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been off and on for years, but they keep a low profile with their relationship. The two were first reported to be dating in 2015, after Gigi was first photographed out with Malik shortly after her break up with Joe Jonas. Jonas seemed bitter in cryptic tweets fans read online. Jonas and Gigi Hadid only dated each other for a few months.

Gigi went on to star in Malik’s hit music video “PILLOWTALK”. And, when ex Jonas weighed in on the relationship to Daily Mirror, he said, “I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly. I mean, it was definitely very quick.”

Prior to dating Gigi, Zayn Malik was previously engaged to longtime love Perrie Edwards, from the music group Little Mix. The two met when they were on The X Factor but broke up after cheating allegations against Malik surfaced, along with questionable photos of him with another young woman.

Zayn Malik notoriously keeps his life as private as possible, so it’s not surprising that he didn’t attend the 2018 VS Fashion Show to see Gigi strut down the catwalk.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid has dated The Weeknd off and on, just like her sister and Malik. After their break up in 2016, Hadid was walking the Victoria’s Secret catwalk and The Weeknd was a performer at the show. The reason for the break up, according to Bustle, was each of their hectic schedules. The Weeknd went on to date Selena Gomez, but, ultimately, the couple found their way back to each other.

So, how did the couple start dating in the first place? The Weeknd reportedly told Rolling Stone that, “I actually asked her to be on the artwork for ‘Beauty Behind the Madness’. My motive was literally to work with her.” Bella went on to star in The Weeknd’s music video “In the Night”.

According to Marie Claire, Bella and The Weeknd have been traveling together lately for the International leg of The Weeknd’s tour. Bella and The Weeknd first started dating in 2015. The Weeknd was present at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to watch Bella walk the runway, alongside mom Yolanda. And, according to Bustle, as of October 2018, the couple officially moved in together.