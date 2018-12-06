Why Isn’t ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight, December 6?

Grey’s Anatomy fans may be wondering where their favorite doctors are tonight. Where is Meredith Grey? Why isn’t a new episode of the show airing tonight on TV? Brace yourselves, because it’s going to be like this for a few weeks to come.

Grey’s Anatomy is officially on its winter hiatus. The midseason finale aired three weeks ago, on November 15, and the show is slated to return sometime in January. Most likely, the show will make its way back to our television screens mid-January; so it will likely be back the 10th or the 17th.

The show has been chock full of some juicy drama- most of it revolving around the many relationships and flings of Grey Sloan. It took Teddy eight episodes to tell Owen that she’s pregnant, and in the latest episode In the Air Tonight, she was about to tell him when a more time-sensitive surgery got in the way. So it was put off… again. All didn’t exactly go to plan during surgery, though. Teddy ended up blurting it out right there in the OR.

Then, Maggie and Jackson were arguing, and Maggie was venting to Meredith about their relationship. She said that Jackson said she needs to talk more, which Meredith responded to by saying, “He should do more surgeries with you.”

After surgery, Meredith tells Maggie about Catherine’s diagnosis. She says that Maggie needs to be there for him. When Maggie sees Jackson next, she kisses him and tells him about his mother. Maybe someone else should have done that, but it’s Grey’s, after all, and curve balls are always thrown.

One relationship that has been at the epicenter of the romantic drama this season on the show is Jackson and Maggie’s. They’re constantly nearly coming to an end, but what’s the deal? Are they going to stay together or not?

In a recent interview, actress Kelly McCreary was asked about Maggie’s struggle right now. She says, “… it’s hard for him to share with her. And as good of a person that she is, and as much as she is there for people, she doesn’t share with them. And it’s hard to share with somebody who doesn’t share with you. I loved playing the storyline, because that’s what relationships are for. They’re supposed to hold up a mirror to you and go like, ‘You’re wonderful but you have a blind spot to this,’ or, ‘You have a deficit in this. And this is how you can sort of be better.'”

Asked if she agrees that Maggie just throws herself into relationships that may not be right for her, the actress said, “I think that Maggie has gone her whole life being afraid of this kind of emotional intimacy. So she’s going to come out on the other side of this a different version of herself than she was before. Right? That’s inevitable. It may take time. It’s not going to happen overnight. But who she finds out that she is and what kind of relationship she realizes that she wants might be different than before.”

Be sure to tune into Grey’s Anatomy when it returns in January 2019.