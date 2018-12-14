The Grim Details of Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend’s Sexual Assault Case Have Surfaced

Weeks ago, Nicki Minaj appeared on social media with a brand new mystery man that had her fans and the general public wondering if this was a new love interest of hers. Last weekend, Minaj celebrated her birthday with close friends, family, and anonymous male counterpart and revealed via social media that this man who has since then been identified as Kenny Petty as her latest love interest.

Unfortunately, for the privacy of Minaj’s and Petty’s new and budding relationship, it was discovered that Petty not only served prison time for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1994, he also went to prison on manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a young man named Lamont Robinson a decade later. Now, with the general public is aware of Kenneth Petty’s dark past, further details of Petty’s sexual assault case and trial have surfaced courtesy of The Blast.

Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault/Rape Case: The Dark Details

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the unidentified 16-year-old young woman detailed her terrifying experience in which she described allegedly being abducted and forcibly raped by a young Kenneth Petty.

In her statement, the victim affirmed that she was walking down a public street on September 16, 1994, in Queens, New York when she was approached from behind by Petty who placed ‘a hard circular object’ against her back as the unknown object made a clicking sound. The young woman assumed that Petty was in possession of a firearm and stated that Petty told her to ‘keep walking.’

Fearing for life, the victim followed Petty’s demands and walked to a nearby residence where the two entered. Once Petty and the teenage girl were in an enclosed room, the victim claimed that ‘[Petty] laid his weight on top of her, pinched her sides. and squeezed her neck causing her to sustain bruises and pain.’ The young woman then stated that Petty forced his genitals inside into her vagina.

According to the statement, the young woman attempted to escape from her attacker until he brandished a knife and held it to her stomach stating, ‘she could not leave.’ Fortunately, the victim was able to escape after she struck Petty with a plastic bottle and fled to safety.

The unknown victim reported her assault to the authorities almost instantaneously and police arrived to Petty’s residence where he asked law enforcement officials ‘what am I being arrested for?’ and claiming ‘I didn’t do anything.’ When asked about the young woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Petty, he stated that he had not seen her that day but had previously recognized her at the bus stop before, conversed with her, and even slept with her in the prior to her accusations.

Kenny Petty’s Sexual Assault Charges & Consequences

According to records obtained by The Blast, Kenneth Petty was charged with a total of five crimes. The following crimes include rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Petty eventually took a plea deal and was convicted of rape in the first degree and served a total of four years in a New York state prison. Kenny Petty is currently a registered sex offender and required to provide law enforcement with updated location information as well as photos for public safety.

Nicki Minaj Continues to Flaunt Her New Man in Kenny Petty

As you can see, it doesn’t appear to bother Nicki that her new boyfriend’s heinous criminal record has become public knowledge. Matter of fact, Minaj has been publicly defending Petty’s past stating that he was young and dumb at the time of this alleged assault.

With that said, if Nicki Minaj is happy and Petty has served his time for his actions and is completely rehabilitated, who are we to judge as spectators of another couple’s love? However, the trauma and horrendous experience the victim and their family have been forced to suffer with can never be taken back. We just hope, Minaj doesn’t find herself in danger due to someone else’s actions.

