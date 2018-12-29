Because it’s been this kind of year, apparently Grover said the word fuc*ing on Sesame Street. Or did he?

It seems some people hear it. And some people don’t. For the record, this reporter definitely hears it. And I am not alone. Not remotely alone. Who doesn’t hear it is the question, perhaps.

I hear the F-bomb with an ing at the end. But even the "closed captions" doesn't detect it. I've listened over a dozen times and hear F**King excellent idea loud and clear. 😂 — Kim Lee (@KIMKlt61) December 29, 2018

A Redditer posted a clip from Sesame Street wherein the Muppet is supposedly heard saying, “Yes, yes, that’s a f***ing excellent idea!”

Also on Twitter, Thomas Schroder thought on a second listen he did not hear the f-word being exclaimed by a puppet.

Does Grover say “Yes, yes, that’s a fucking excellent idea” or “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea”? No joke it all depends on what you want him to say each time… pic.twitter.com/JzVdnt2IEp — Thomas Schroder (@schrodert) December 27, 2018

This is all a bit of déjà vu, right? Recall the Yanni versus Laurel conundrum.

Yes, that’s what some think is happening here. Or maybe not.

the new Yanni v. Laurel? — some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea." i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

Studying the issue, one person has come up with this explanation:

“To hear it the other way you have to think of what he is supposed to say. the next time you watch this clip expect him to say ‘that sounds like an excellent idea.’ By expecting what he’s going to say you can change the outcome. By doing this you can alternate between the two.”

And a commenter on Reddit explained it this way: “It’s called the “Rolladeriekya” effect, named after Roderick de Rolladeriekya, a Spanish/Russian scientist who researched this kind of thing. In short, people’s hearing isn’t great, we can hear what we subconsciously want to hear.”

to hear it the other way you have to think of what he is supposed to say. the next time you watch this clip expect him to say "that sounds like an excellant idea". by expecting what hes going to say you can change the outcome. by doing this you can alternate between the two — ᴹʸ ᴱᴹ⁰ ᴮ¹ᵀᶜᴴ ᴸᴵᴷᴱ ᴴᴱᴿ ᵂᴿ¹ˢᵀˢ ˢᴸ¹ᵀ (@ELzz_0) December 29, 2018

Don’t think on this too hard, some recommend.

In my left ear it’s “that sounds like an” but in my right it’s “that’s a f**kn”. pic.twitter.com/oujqiiuHg3 — Dan (@BrotherOwens) December 28, 2018

Grover himself, with 80,000 followers on Twitter has yet to weigh in. Or fess up.

It is I, your lovable and oh so adorable pal Grover, back on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/LOVRxlqvJh — Grover (@Grover) January 17, 2018

The best reaction has come from Marlee Matlin.