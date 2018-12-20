Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas for the Books’: Cast, Where Filmed, & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called A Christmas for the Books on Thursday, December 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) This was a surprise addition to Hallmark's schedule as a "thank you" to loyal fans. Read on for more about the movie, including where it was filmed, and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Thursday, December 20. If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Sunday, December 23 at 9 a.m. Eastern, Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 29 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

The movie stars Drew Seeley and Chelsea Kane, who played love interests before in Lovestruck: The Musical.

A Christmas for the Books was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, according to IMDB. It was written by Thommy Hutson and directed by Letia Clouston, starring Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley, and Chad Connell. The movie was filmed in the middle of the summer, so the snow was either fake (and artfully created by the crew) or edited in later. (By the way, you won't catch any hints about where the movie was filmed from Seeley. On Instagram, he put his location in all his movie photos as being in the North Pole.)

Here's some movie trivia for you. One of the songs in the movie is called Stowin' Away by Drew Seeley and Barry Anderson.

The synopsis for this movie reads: "Set to host a prestigious holiday gala and stuck in a love triangle, a lifestyle guru must prove she’s a romance expert."

The movie is about lifestyle guru Joanna Moret (played by Chelsea Kane) who believes her bestselling book, The Love Audi, has the prescription for ending holiday loneliness, shared ET Online. She's offered the chance to throw a huge MacAllen holiday gala. She asks the morning show producer, Ted (played by Drew Seeley) to pretend to be a couple so she won't be exposed as a fraud. And of course, a lot of adventures will ensue from that decision!

This movie was a last-minute addition to the Hallmark schedule, as a special thank you to fans. It already premiered on Bell CityTV in Canada on December 16, according to fans, and has been available on the CityTV app since the movie was announced. In the United States, it was originally scheduled to premiere on December 22, but was moved up to December 20.

