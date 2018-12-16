Hallmark’s ‘A Gingerbread Romance’: Cast, Where Filmed, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering another movie in its Countdown to Christmas lineup. This one is called A Gingerbread Romance, and it premieres on Sunday, December 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where it was filmed.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. All times are Eastern.

A Gingerbread Romance was filmed in Vancouver, Canada in October. To learn more about the filming, click to the next page in this gallery. After that, we'll move on to talk about the cast.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "With Christmas just weeks away, the architecture firm Taylor works for enters her in a contest in which the teams will design and build life-sized gingerbread houses. After the contest, Taylor will likely be getting a promotion to a position in another city. The firm teams her up with Annabelle, a renowned French pastry chef with whom Taylor instantly locks horns. When Annabelle backs out, Taylor stumbles into a local bakery and meets Adam, a baker and single dad. In an act of desperation, Taylor convinces Adam to partner with her for the contest, arguing that winning would give the bakery and his designs much-needed exposure. For years Taylor has been resistant to call anywhere home for fear it will only be temporary. But the time she spends with Adam and his daughter Brook in their cozy home, decorating for Christmas, and exploring Philadelphia at Christmas, fills her with a longing for a place to call home."

A second shorter synopsis reads: "Successful architect Taylor Scott is poised for a promotion and a move to Paris but before that’s decided, her boss tasks her with creating a life-sized gingerbread house for a holiday competition. She partners with pastry chef Adam Dale, and though their styles are different, they form a deep connection working together."

The movie stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Duane Henry.

