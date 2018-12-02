Hallmark’s ‘A Majestic Christmas’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called A Majestic Christmas. This movie premieres on Sunday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., Dec. 12 at 10 p.m., Dec. 16 at 12 p.m., Dec. 21 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 29 at 10:30 p.m., and Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Christmas in the charming town of Briar Falls will be bittersweet this year when architect Nell (Hinton) goes back to her hometown having been given the job of turning the historic Majestic Playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town’s objections. The Playhouse has been home to their annual Christmas tableaux, which will now have to end after a long and historic tradition to the town. This job is Nell’s first promotion, and one she wishes she hadn’t been chosen for, especially when she meets the new owner of the theater, Connor (Vincent), whose vision and ideas clash with Nell’s. Since Connor hasn’t had much experience celebrating Christmas, Nell hopes that if she can give him a crash course in Christmas during the town’s Twelve Day Festival, that he might just change his mind about modernizing the Majestic."

Hallmark has a shorter synopsis here: "When Nell’s bracelet slips into a Salvation Army pot, Connor accuses her of stealing. Later, Nell learns he’s the client, who wants to turn The Majestic Theater into a multiplex. Though Nell and the town want to preserve The Majestic, she and Connor still develop an attraction."

A Majestic Christmas stars Jerrika Hinton and Christian Vincent.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.