Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Bells Are Ringing’: Cast, Where Filmed, Time & Discussion

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its final new Christmas movie, Christmas Bells Are Ringing on Saturday, December 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) Read on for more about the movie, including where it was filmed, the cast, and when you can watch it in Canada. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where the movie was filmed.

Tonight’s movie airs in the U.S. at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central) on Saturday, December 22. It's premiering an hour later than normal so that Hallmark fans can watch the newest Hallmark Channel movie, Jingle Around the Clock, live first at 8 p.m. Eastern without the two movies overlapping. If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Sunday, December 23 at 5 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m., Dec. 26 at 9 p.m., Dec. 27 at 11 p.m., Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., Jan. 1 at 9 a.m., Jan. 3 at 9 p.m., and Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

In Canada, Christmas Bells Are Ringing will premiere on the W Network on Tuesday, December 25 at 8 E/P.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing was filmed in Canada in October, not Cape Cod where the movie takes place. Locations included Riffington Manor in Ontario for the Cape Cod vacation home, and Vancouver Island's Sidney Pier for the Santa's Village scenes. Click "next" on the gallery to go to page 2 of this story to see more details about where the movie was filmed.

The movie stars Emilie Ullerup and Josh Kelly.

The synopsis for the movie reads, "Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. She’s going to celebrate her father’s Christmas Eve wedding but is anxious to revisit past memories. On a deadline for a big Christmas spread that could ignite her career, she enlists the help of her childhood friend, Mike, to show her around. In the time she spends in Cape Cod, she realizes that Christmas is wherever your family is."

Another synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Freelance photographer Sam grew up spending summers at her family’s vacation home on Cape Cod, where she and Mike, a local boy, became inseparable friends. The untimely death of Sam’s mother brought those summers to an end for Sam, who couldn’t bear the thought of returning. Thirteen years later, they meet again when she returns to Cape Cod for her father’s Christmas Eve wedding. Their feelings for one another are still strong but their stars may not align: Sam is close to landing a staff position at a Boston newspaper and Mike is on track for a new job in London."

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast and photos from the movie and where the movie was filmed. Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.