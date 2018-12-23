Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Made to Order’ Movie: Cast, Where Filmed, & Discussion

Tonight, Hallmark premieres Christmas Made to Order, on Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Read on for more details about the movie, additional times it will air, where it filmed, and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

How to Watch 'Christmas Made to Order'

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on December 25 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m., Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., and January 5 at 5 a.m. (all times are Eastern.)

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. To stream the movie, check out Heavy's article here.

'Christmas Made to Order' Was Filmed in Utah

Christmas Made to Order was filmed in Utah, including on location in Layton, Standard-Examiner reported. Although most Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in Canada, Christmas Made to Order is an exception. This movie, starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett, was filmed in Utah.

This is a rare movie where Alexa PenaVega isn't playing opposite her husband, Carlos PenaVega. He's starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie premiering after Christmas.

The synopsis reads: “When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.”

Steven's home where he hosts the family Christmas party was actually filmed in a Martineau Home in Utah. Martineau Homes announced on Facebook: "We have some very exciting news to share! A Martineau-built home is being featured in the upcoming Hallmark Channel USA original movie Christmas Made to Order starring the amazing @jonathandbennett and @vegaalexa !! Tune in Sunday, December 23 at 8pm/7c to see how good Christmas looks on one of our homes."

Filming just finished in November, PenaVega told TVInsider, so it was really cold in Utah while they filmed.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast. Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.