Hallmark’s ‘Homegrown Christmas’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Homegrown Christmas. This movie premieres on Saturday, December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don't worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., Dec. 23 at 12 a.m., Dec. 25 at 11 a.m., and Jan. 3 at 12 a.m. All times are Eastern.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "After stepping down as CEO of her dream job, Maddie (Loughlin) heads home for the holidays to gain perspective. She finds herself running into her old high school sweetheart Carter (Webster), and tensions quickly arise. When forced to put together a Christmas dance for the local high school, Carter and Maddie find themselves putting their differences aside and rediscover what made them fall in love all those years ago."

A second synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Maddie sells her New York based business and returns to her home town for Christmas, where she faces a cool reception from her sister and her former beau Carter. Finally, just as Maddie and Carter admit their love never diminished, an unexpected career opportunity has come knocking for Maddie again- back in New York."

Homegrown Christmas stars Lori Loughlin and Victor Webster.

